iQOO 13 Global Launch: Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 2K 144Hz Display

Discover the global launch of iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 2K 144Hz display, and a massive 6,150mAh battery. Check out the specs, price, and availability.

Following its initial release in China, the iQOO 13 has now made its way to international markets, starting with Indonesia. This device is one of the inaugural models to incorporate the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It maintains the same design as its Chinese counterpart, including the 6,150mAh battery, 6.82-inch display, and 50MP triple rear camera array, complete with the distinctive “Monster Halo” light around the camera panel.

Global Availability and Pricing

The iQOO 13 is currently listed on Vivo’s Indonesian website and is available for pre-order through various local online retailers such as Vivo shop, Shopee, Blibli, and Tokopedia. This model is available in two color options: Alpha Black and Legend White, the latter being a special BMW Motorsport edition. Pricing starts at IDR 9,999,000 (approximately Rs 53,227) for the 12+256GB variant, and IDR 11,999,000 (about Rs 63,873) for the 16+512GB variant. The device is expected to launch in India and other markets on December 3rd, with local pricing to be announced soon.

What’s New in the Global Edition?

The global edition of iQOO 13 mirrors the specifications of the Chinese model without any major changes. However, it introduces significant upgrades from its predecessor, the iQOO 12, such as enhanced performance and power efficiency with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This chip provides a 45% improvement in performance and power efficiency over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the iQOO 12. The gaming experience is enhanced by a 7K Ultra VC cooling system and the new Q2 Supercomputing Chip, enabling 2K 144FPS gaming.

Unlike its predecessor which ran on OriginOS, the global version features FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15, equipped with multiple AI features including AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and more. The display now offers a higher 2K resolution and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, alongside a more robust 6,150mAh battery supported by 120W SuperVOOC charging.

Camera and Other Features

Although the iQOO 13 boasts a “4x lossless zoom,” it technically supports only 2x optical zoom, with the previous model supporting 3x. The front camera has been upgraded from 16MP to 32MP, improving selfie and video call quality. Noteworthy features also include an IP69 ingress protection rating and the eye-catching Monster Halo light effect.

Comprehensive Specifications

Display : 6.82″ AMOLED, 1440 x 3168 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate

: 6.82″ AMOLED, 1440 x 3168 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory : Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage Battery : 6,150mAh with 120W charging

: 6,150mAh with 120W charging Cameras : Triple 50MP rear, 32MP front

: Triple 50MP rear, 32MP front Software : Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15

: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 Connectivity : Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, dual SIM 5G, USB 3.2 Gen1, multi-band GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

: Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, dual SIM 5G, USB 3.2 Gen1, multi-band GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Display Protection: Schott Xensation Alpha

The iQOO 13 offers a compelling package of top-tier specs designed to cater to tech enthusiasts and gamers alike, now accessible to a global audience.