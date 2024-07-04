Vivo Announces Sale of Its Most Affordable Smartphone, the T3 Lite 5G

Explore the new Vivo T3 Lite 5G, an affordable dual 5G smartphone featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50MP Sony AI camera, and innovative extended RAM technology. Available now in India.

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced the sale of its latest T3 Lite 5G. Despite being vivo’s most affordable dual 5G smartphone, this new smartphone is powered by the best-in-segment Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and houses a powerful 50 MP Sony AI camera.

Affordable Price with Promotional Offers

The T3 Lite 5G is now available at a starting price of INR 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model and INR 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Customers have a choice between two color options: Vibrant Green and Majestic Black. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo’s India e-store, and at all associated retail outlets. To entice early buyers, Vivo is offering an INR 500 instant discount for HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit card holders.

Enhanced Performance and Connectivity

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the T3 Lite 5G ensures robust performance and efficient dual-mode 5G connectivity. This chipset facilitates quick media sharing and enhances overall device efficiency. Additionally, the smartphone is supported by a 5000mAh battery equipped with 15W FlashCharge technology and a Smart Charging Engine 2.0, which ensures longevity and quick charging.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G boasts a high-quality camera setup including a 50MP main Sony AI rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and an 8MP front-facing camera. It features advanced night algorithms that enhance photo quality under low-light conditions by reducing noise and increasing brightness. The camera setup is optimized for versatile photography, allowing users to capture high-quality images across various scenarios.

Cutting-Edge Software Innovations

The device incorporates Extended RAM technology, which allows unused ROM to be utilized as additional RAM. This feature significantly enhances the multitasking capabilities of the smartphone, enabling smoother operation of background applications and faster switching between tasks without lag.