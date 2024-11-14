iQOO 13 Indian Model to Have Reduced Battery Capacity

The iQOO 13 is launching in India with a slightly smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart. Learn more about the Indian variant's battery size, specs, and features.

The iQOO 13 is slated for an Indian launch this December, and details about the Indian variant are gradually being revealed. A recent update on the Amazon India microsite indicates a key difference: the iQOO 13 Indian variant will house a slightly smaller battery compared to its Chinese counterpart.

Battery Size

While the Chinese edition of the iQOO 13 boasts a 6,150mAh battery, the Indian variant will come equipped with a 6,000mAh cell. This minor reduction in battery size might translate to marginally shorter usage times, although the difference may not be significant for most users. The inclusion of a 120W wired fast charger is expected to offset any potential inconvenience by facilitating rapid charging.

Design and Features

The iQOO 13 will be available in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colour options. A distinctive Halo ring encircling the rear camera panel is likely to serve both aesthetic and functional purposes, potentially displaying alerts for calls, notifications, games, and music. The device is notably slim at 0.813 cm thick and boasts IP69 dust and water resistance.

Performance and Display

Under the hood, the iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, touted as the “fastest (mobile) processor ever.” This processor features a 2+6 architecture with new Oryon cores capable of reaching a top clock speed of 4.3 GHz.

The iQOO 13 sports a BOE Q10 AMOLED display with a 144Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the 144 FPS game frame interpolation for smoother graphics, while the 2K super-resolution promises sharper image quality. These display features are powered by a dedicated Q2 chip.

Expected Features

Based on the Chinese variant, the Indian edition of the iQOO 13 is anticipated to include features like UFS 4.1 storage, full-link colour management, AI-driven colour management, and 2592Hz full-brightness high-frequency PWM dimming.