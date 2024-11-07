Lava Agni 3 Review: A Promising Budget-Friendly Device with Great Features

Lava Agni 3, a budget smartphone with dual AMOLED displays, MediaTek Dimensity 7300x, and fast charging at ₹22,999. Is it worth the price?

The recently launched Lava Agni 3 is a budget smartphone that comes with several impressive features. Priced at ₹22,999, it offers great value for the features provided. We used this phone for a few weeks, and now we present you with a detailed review. Let’s find out how our experience was with this phone and whether Lava Agni 3 could be the right choice for you.

Design and Build Quality

The design of Lava Agni 3 is truly attractive. The phone has a glass body that gives it a premium look. Its rectangular camera module is also quite unique and innovative. This module includes a small secondary screen, which adds a special touch to the design. On the right side of the phone, there is a power button and an action button, which can be customized for specific tasks. The volume buttons are on the left. The phone weighs 215 grams, which makes it a bit heavy, but it’s still comfortable to hold.

The phone has an IP64 certification, which means it is protected against light dust and splashes of water. You can purchase this phone in two colors: Heather Glass and Pristine White. Overall, the design and build quality of Lava Agni 3 make it stand out in its price segment.

The phone’s design doesn’t just look good; it also feels solid in hand. The curved back provides a comfortable grip, and despite its weight, the phone is well-balanced. The combination of a metal frame and glass back makes Lava Agni 3 feel much more premium than other phones in this price category. Additionally, the matte finish on the back helps in minimizing fingerprint smudges.

Display

The display is one of the main highlights of Lava Agni 3. The phone features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 10-bit color support. The curved design of the display makes it a joy to look at and use. The phone also supports HDR10, making it a great option for watching videos.

With 120Hz refresh rate support, the display provides a smooth scrolling experience, whether you’re browsing through social media or playing games. The brightness level is also commendable, with the screen being easily visible even in bright sunlight. The color accuracy is excellent, with vivid and punchy colors that enhance the viewing experience, whether you’re watching movies or playing games.

One of the standout features of this phone is the 1.74-inch AMOLED secondary display on the back. This display can be used to view notifications, access the camera, and other features. It can also be handy for blogging or vlogging, with a fully touch-sensitive UI. The secondary screen adds a fun and convenient element to the phone’s usability. You can also use this screen to control music playback, show call alerts, or even take quick selfies without turning on the main display.

The secondary display is particularly useful for content creators. It allows you to quickly check framing when using the rear camera, making it ideal for shooting videos or taking photos without needing assistance. This additional screen, while small, adds significant versatility to how you use the device and enhances productivity.

Performance

The Lava Agni 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor, which performs well for its price segment. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, which makes it fast. We also tested gaming on this phone, including high-graphics games like BGMI. The phone remained smooth during gaming, although it can get a bit warm during extended sessions, which is expected at this price point.

The phone runs on Android 14, and the company has promised software updates for the next 3 years and security updates for one year. Lava Agni 3 has minimal pre-installed bloatware, which results in a clean and user-friendly interface. The user experience is further enhanced by the stock Android-like interface, which makes the device responsive and smooth to use.

During our testing, the Lava Agni 3 handled multitasking effortlessly. We could switch between several apps without any noticeable lag. The gaming experience was decent for casual gamers. We played Call of Duty Mobile on medium settings, and the gameplay was smooth without any frame drops, though the phone did warm up slightly after 30 minutes of gameplay.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chipset is designed to handle day-to-day tasks with ease, and it doesn’t disappoint. App loading times are quick, and even heavier apps like photo editing tools run without issues. The phone also features 5G connectivity, ensuring that you are future-proofed as more areas begin to support 5G networks.

Camera

Lava Agni 3 comes with a triple camera setup. The primary camera is 50MP with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), which enhances the photography experience. Additionally, it has an 8MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera.

We tested the cameras in various lighting conditions. Photos taken with the primary camera were clear and detailed during the day, though the camera sometimes exaggerated the colors. The telephoto camera performed decently but showed some grain in low-light conditions. The selfie camera takes good pictures, though it tends to smoothen the skin a bit. Overall, the camera setup is satisfactory for the phone’s price range.

The primary camera captures good details and dynamic range in well-lit environments. The OIS helps reduce blurriness, especially in low-light shots. We found the night mode to be effective in bringing out details, but it can sometimes over-process the image, resulting in slightly unnatural colors. The ultra-wide camera provides a wider field of view, but there is some noticeable distortion at the edges.

The 8MP telephoto lens allows for 3x optical zoom, which is quite impressive at this price point. The telephoto lens is ideal for portrait shots, providing a nice background blur effect. However, in low-light conditions, the telephoto lens struggles, and images may have some noise.

The 16MP front camera performs well for selfies, especially in daylight. It tends to beautify the skin slightly, but this is common in most smartphones these days. The portrait mode for selfies does a good job of detecting edges, though it may occasionally struggle with complex backgrounds.

Video recording on the Lava Agni 3 is decent, with support for 4K at 30fps using the rear camera. The footage is stable thanks to the OIS, and the colors are vibrant. The front camera can record in 1080p, which is adequate for video calls and casual vlogging. However, audio capture could be better, as there is some noticeable noise in recordings made outdoors.

Battery Life

Lava Agni 3 has a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last a full day with regular use. If you watch videos, play games, or use multiple apps frequently, you may need to charge it again during the day. The phone supports 66W fast charging, which takes about 50 minutes to fully charge the phone. The fast charging feature makes the phone quite convenient in terms of battery life.

During our time with the Lava Agni 3, we found the battery life to be reliable. With moderate usage, which included some social media browsing, watching YouTube videos, and a bit of gaming, the phone comfortably lasted a full day. The power-efficient AMOLED display and optimized software contribute to the good battery backup.

The 66W fast charger included in the box is a great addition. It allows you to quickly top up the battery, reducing downtime significantly. In just 30 minutes, the phone charges up to around 70%, which is perfect for users who are always on the go. The phone also features several power-saving modes that can help extend battery life when you’re running low on charge.

Additional Features

Lava Agni 3 has several features that make it special. The phone has an action button that can be customized for tasks like taking screenshots, turning on the flashlight, or opening any app. However, sometimes the response of this button can be a bit slow.

The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support offer an immersive audio experience. The sound quality is clear, and the volume is sufficiently loud for watching content without needing headphones. However, at full volume, you may notice some vibration on the back panel, which is a minor inconvenience.

Another unique feature is the outdoor toolbox, which includes a flashlight, step counter, and height meter. These tools can be useful for users who spend a lot of time outdoors. The step counter is fairly accurate, and the flashlight is bright enough for use in dark environments. The height meter, while not perfect, is a fun addition that can be handy in certain situations.

The action button is a noteworthy feature as it provides added convenience. You can assign different functions like taking a quick screenshot or launching Google Assistant. However, there were instances where the button did not respond instantly, which can be frustrating when you’re in a hurry. Hopefully, future software updates can improve the responsiveness of this feature.

Lava Agni 3 also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is fast and accurate. Face unlock is also available, and while it’s not as secure as the fingerprint scanner, it’s a convenient option for quickly accessing the phone. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 5G compatibility, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring that the phone is well-equipped for modern connectivity needs.

Verdict

The Lava Agni 3 is a smartphone that brings impressive features and a premium design to the budget segment. Its dual AMOLED displays, action button, and IP64 rating make it an appealing choice. While the camera performance could have been slightly better, it is still a good deal for the price. The phone’s solid build, premium look, and additional features like the secondary display and action button provide a unique experience in this price range.

If you are looking for a phone with a great display, fast charging, and a premium design, the Lava Agni 3 could be an excellent choice for you. At a price of ₹22,999, it is a competitive option in its segment. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300x provides a smooth user experience, and the promise of future updates means the phone will stay relevant for a few years. While there are some minor drawbacks, such as the camera performance and occasional slow response of the action button, the overall package is very compelling.

For budget-conscious users who want a premium experience without breaking the bank, the Lava Agni 3 stands out as a great option. Its unique features, such as the secondary display and customizable action button, make it different from other phones in this category. Whether you’re a casual user, a content creator, or someone who loves experimenting with new features, Lava Agni 3 has something to offer for everyone.