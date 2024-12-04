WhatsApp Plans to Cease Support for Older iPhones Including the iPhone 6 Plus

WhatsApp announces discontinuation of support for iPhone 6 Plus and other models with iOS 15 or lower from May 2025, urging updates.

WhatsApp has reportedly decided to end support for several older iPhone models, including the iPhone 6 Plus, next year. According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, users of certain iPhones running on outdated versions of Apple’s operating system, iOS, have begun receiving notifications about this change. Currently, the app requires at least iOS 12 to function, but this will change in the near future.

Upcoming Changes in Device Compatibility

The notification specifically informs users that after May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer support versions of iOS prior to iOS 15.1. This update will predominantly affect older models such as the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5S. These models are significantly older, having been released over a decade ago, and will not support the newer software requirements set by WhatsApp.

Users are advised to update their operating systems to continue using WhatsApp without disruption. The suggested update path is through the device settings: navigate to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to install the latest version of iOS.

Impact on Users

This decision by WhatsApp reflects a broader industry trend where software developers gradually phase out support for older hardware to ensure security, efficiency, and optimal performance of their applications on newer operating systems and devices.

WhatsApp’s decision to halt support for iPhones running iOS 15 and older marks a significant shift in maintaining app security and functionality on modern operating systems. Users of affected models, including the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, and iPhone 5S, must update their devices to continue using WhatsApp seamlessly. This move ensures that all users benefit from the latest security updates and features, while also phasing out older, less secure hardware. It’s essential for users to stay informed about such updates to avoid disruptions in their app usage.