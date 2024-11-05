iQOO Neo 10 Pro Specs Leaked Ahead of December Launch

Leaked specs reveal the iQOO Neo 10 Pro could boast a Dimensity 9400 SoC, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a massive battery. Will it live up to the hype?

Rumors are swirling about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 Pro, and a new leak has shed more light on what to expect from this highly anticipated smartphone. Expected to launch in December, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro appears to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Here’s a breakdown of the rumored specifications:

Display and Processor

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz 8T LTPO display, similar to its predecessor. However, under the hood, it will reportedly pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, a change from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

Memory and Storage

The device is tipped to offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, suggesting a powerful performance. It’s likely that other RAM and storage configurations will also be available.

Camera System

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro is rumored to boast a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP 1/1.56-inch main camera and a secondary 50MP sensor, a departure from the 50MP+8MP configuration on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The front-facing camera is expected to remain a 16MP sensor.

Battery and Other Features

The leak suggests a substantial battery upgrade, potentially exceeding 6,000mAh, compared to the 5,160mAh battery in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. While the battery capacity is expected to increase, the 120W fast charging support might be retained.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro has the potential to be a formidable contender in the smartphone market. With its powerful processor, ample memory and storage, upgraded camera system, and long-lasting battery, it seems that iQOO is poised to deliver another impressive device. However, it’s important to remember that these are still rumors, and we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from iQOO to know the exact specifications and features. Keep an eye out for the official launch, rumored to be sometime in December.