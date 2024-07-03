iQOO Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed: Rebranded Vivo T3 Lite or Not?

iQOO confirms India launch of Z9 Lite 5G on July 15th. Is this budget 5G smartphone a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite? Find out soon!

iQOO has confirmed the upcoming launch of its latest budget 5G smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, in India on July 15th. Speculation suggests this device may be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite, which was recently launched in the country.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Specifications

If the rumors hold true, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G could mirror the specifications of the Vivo T3 Lite, featuring a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. iQOO Z9 Lite 5G camera features may include a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor for a dual-camera setup. It’s also anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G vs iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

Given the potential similarities, the comparison between the Vivo T3 Lite 5G and the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G becomes crucial for consumers. However, until the official iQOO Z9 Lite 5G India launch, concrete distinctions remain unclear.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Price in India

The Vivo T3 Lite is priced between ₹10,499 and ₹11,499. As the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G may be a rebranded model, its price point is expected to be similar or even slightly lower, further solidifying its position as an attractive budget 5G smartphone India. The official iQOO Z9 Lite 5G price in India will be revealed on the launch date.

While iQOO has confirmed the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a July 15th launch date for the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, details regarding the exact iQOO Z9 Lite 5G specifications and price remain speculative until the official announcement.