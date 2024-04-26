realme C65 5G Launch: Entry-Level Smartphone with Cutting-Edge Features

realme today introduced the realme C65 5G, the latest addition to its C Series lineup, which includes the first-ever MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. This new model is positioned to offer an enhanced user experience with its high-performance capabilities and feature-rich offerings at an affordable price point.

Key Highlights:

First smartphone to feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, ensuring high performance and efficient power use.

Equipped with a 50MP camera and a 120Hz Eye Comfort Display that reduces blue light exposure.

Available in three storage options and two colors, with prices starting at INR 9999 after bank offers.

Sales to begin on April 26, 2024, through realme’s website, Flipkart, and physical stores.

Product Overview and Availability

The realme C65 5G comes in two colors: Feather Green and Glowing Black, and is available in three configurations: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB, with prices starting from INR 10499. The first sale is scheduled from 4 PM to 12 AM on April 26, 2024, on realme.com and Flipkart, and extends to physical stores until April 30, 2024.

Advanced Technology and Design

This new model integrates advanced technologies such as the TSMC 6nm-class chipset, which not only supports high-performance gaming and impressive photography capabilities but also enhances battery efficiency. The realme C65 5G also boasts a Light Feather Design with a Medium Round Camera, reflecting its commitment to both style and functionality.

Display and Battery Features

The realme C65 5G features a 120Hz Eye Comfort Display, making it unique in its segment for its low blue light certification and adjustable refresh rates for optimized battery usage. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 15W QuickCharge capability and a robust 5000mAh battery, providing extensive usability ranging from long video playback to prolonged gaming sessions.

Statements from realme and MediaTek

A realme spokesperson highlighted the innovative aspects of the C65 5G, emphasizing its role in making advanced technology accessible at an entry-level price. MediaTek’s Deputy Director of Marketing & Communications, Anuj Sidharth, elaborated on the chipset’s capabilities, noting its contributions to enhanced gaming experiences and battery management.