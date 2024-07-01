Realme 13 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed: Specs, Features, and Expectations

Realme has officially announced the imminent arrival of its Realme 13 Pro series in India, promising “groundbreaking AI features” and positioning it as the “first professional AI camera phone.” While specific details remain under wraps, the company’s track record and recent leaks offer insights into what to expect.

Potential Variants and Chipset Upgrade

Following the pattern established by the Realme 12 series, the Realme 13 Pro series is anticipated to include two models: the Realme 13 Pro+ and the Realme 13 Pro. A notable upgrade is expected in the chipset, with the Realme 13 Pro+ rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a step up from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 in its predecessor.

Storage Options and Camera Enhancements

The Realme 13 Pro+ is projected to offer four storage configurations, catering to diverse user needs: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

Realme’s number series has consistently prioritized camera capabilities, and the Realme 13 Pro series seems poised to continue this trend. The Realme 12 Pro notably featured a telephoto lens in the sub-₹30,000 price range, and this feature is likely to be retained in the new models.

Potential Camera Sensor and Design

Furthermore, the Realme 13 Pro+ may be the first smartphone to incorporate the Sony IMX882 3x periscope sensor, a component expected to appear in various upcoming Oppo and OnePlus flagships. While the other two camera sensors are predicted to resemble those in the Realme 12 Pro+, the design is likely to feature a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera and a familiar watch-like module on the back for the rear camera setup.