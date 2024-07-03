LG Elevates Home Audio with 2024 Soundbar Range in India

LG Electronics India has launched its 2024 soundbar lineup, aiming to redefine home audio experiences with cutting-edge technologies and seamless integration with LG TVs. The new range, consisting of models SQ75TR, SG10Y, SQ70TY, S77TY, and S65TR, is set to launch in July with prices starting at INR 29,990.

Immersive Audio and Enhanced Soundstage

A key highlight of the 2024 soundbars is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, delivering a captivating surround sound experience that promises to transform living rooms into cinematic environments. LG’s innovative WOW Synergy technology further enhances audio by optimizing channels between the soundbar and LG TV, creating an expanded soundstage with improved depth and height. Additionally, Triple Level Spatial Sound technology, employing a 3D engine for channel analysis, produces lifelike audio with a remarkable sense of space.

Intelligent Calibration and Tailored Models

LG introduces AI Room Calibration to analyze room acoustics and automatically adjust settings for optimal sound quality. This feature extends to the calibration of rear surround speakers. The flagship SG10TY model, designed to complement LG’s premium OLED TVs, offers a wire-free setup and supports high-fidelity audio streaming via Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. For owners of QNED TVs, the S70TY model boasts the industry’s first center up-firing speaker for enhanced voice clarity, along with a versatile bracket for flexible placement.

LG’s Commitment to Innovation

Young Hwan Jung, Director of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics India, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to innovation and delivering premium audio features to a wider audience. He emphasized that the new soundbars embody LG’s commitment to bringing the best in audio technology to Indian homes.

The 2024 soundbar lineup also includes the WOWCAST technology, enabling wireless connection between the SG10TY model and LG TVs for superior sound quality with Dolby Atmos content.