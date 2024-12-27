Discover my 4 favorite new Google Home features, including Gemini for conversational automation, front door monitoring from my wrist, Google TV Streamer control, and AI-powered Nest cameras.

Smart home devices have become increasingly prevalent, offering convenient and affordable access to technology that can enhance our daily lives. Whether it’s a single smart speaker or a fully automated home, there are numerous ways to manage these devices. Among the most user-friendly and effective methods is Google Home. Google has consistently improved the app experience over the years, introducing new features and functionalities. Last fall, Google released a series of updates to the app and platform, and these four have become my favorites due to their practicality and frequency of use.

Conversational Automation with Gemini

When Google launched Gemini on phones, replacing Google Assistant, users initially lost voice access to smart home controls. However, Google has since integrated some of Google Assistant’s smart home control capabilities into Gemini, expanding its functionalities to include custom automation creation.

Gemini leverages the previously launched “Help Me Script” feature, which simplified complex automation by eliminating the need for users to write code. Gemini takes this a step further by allowing users to create automation conversationally.

For instance, with my holiday lights set up in Google Home, I can ask Gemini to turn them on 30 minutes before sunset and off at 9 p.m. While this automation isn’t complex to set up within the Google Home app, asking Gemini to do it saves time and effort. By letting the AI handle the task, all I have to do is review and save it.

Front Door Monitoring from My Wrist

A niche update that has had a bigger impact than I anticipated is the ability to see who’s at my front door from my wrist. The addition of a live view from my Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) on my Google Pixel Watch 3 is a fantastic feature. I can access the Google Home app from my watch or open a notification when someone is at the door to view a live video feed.

This update also works with Nest cameras. While I don’t frequently use this feature, it’s incredibly convenient when I don’t have my phone readily available. With a simple tap on the notification, I can see who’s at the door. Sometimes, it’s the small things that bring the most joy.

Enhanced Control with Google TV Streamer

Four years after the release of the first Chromecast with Google TV, Google introduced a proper hardware update with the Google TV Streamer in September. This update brought improved hardware, new features, and a significant update to the Google TV platform. Notably, it included a Google Home side panel that allows full control over smart home devices.

The ability to access lights, door locks, cameras, and more with a remote control button is a welcome addition. Similar to viewing Nest cameras from my wrist, getting a preview of who rang the doorbell without having to get up or pull out my phone is incredibly convenient. This quality-of-life update provides additional options for controlling my Google Home and, in some cases, like the doorbell, offers the easiest way to do so.

AI-Powered Nest Cameras with Gemini

This update focuses on Nest cameras and further utilizes Google’s Gemini. Gemini is being integrated into Nest cameras in a couple of innovative ways. One is through AI descriptions.

Google’s cameras have always been able to detect and notify users of dogs, people, or vehicles. Now, the descriptions are more informative, providing context about what the detected object is doing. Instead of simply stating that a person has been spotted when my kids are riding their bikes, the notification will say, “Kids riding bikes are spotted in the front yard.”

Another way Gemini enhances Nest cameras is through search history. This feature is particularly useful when I miss notifications from my cameras. For instance, if I received an email about a package delivery but didn’t see it when I got home, I can now search to see if a delivery truck was at my house. The ability to ask Gemini questions in a natural, conversational manner, just as I would ask another person, is a significant improvement.