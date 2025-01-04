Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Detailed Comparison of Flagship Titans

Compare Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra. Explore differences in design, performance, and camera specifications. Find the perfect flagship for your needs.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected to debut as the next generation of Samsung’s flagship lineup, brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The anticipated specifications suggest advancements in design, performance, camera technology, and charging capabilities, cementing the S25 Ultra’s position as a premium contender in the smartphone market. While the S24 Ultra has been a benchmark for flagship devices, the S25 Ultra aims to refine the user experience further. Let’s take an in-depth look at how these two flagship models compare across all aspects, including dimensions, build quality, display, performance, camera specifications, and battery life.

Dimensions and Build: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

When it comes to physical attributes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is slightly smaller and lighter than the S24 Ultra, measuring 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm and weighing 219 g. In comparison, the S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weighs 232 g.

The primary difference lies in the materials used. The S25 Ultra features a titanium grade 5 frame, which is stronger and more lightweight than the grade 2 titanium used in the S24 Ultra. Both phones come with Corning Gorilla Armor on the front and back, ensuring resistance against scratches and accidental drops. Additionally, both devices are IP68-rated, providing dust and water resistance for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s slightly lighter weight and refined build materials make it more ergonomic and durable, appealing to those who prioritize both style and substance.

Display: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra feature similar 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X displays, delivering ultra-smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive peak brightness of 2600 nits. This ensures vibrant colors and excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

The screen-to-body ratio of the S25 Ultra is slightly higher at 89.8%, compared to 88.5% on the S24 Ultra, making the viewing experience slightly more immersive. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Armor, ensuring durability and longevity.

Whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or working on productivity tasks, the display on both models guarantees a premium experience. However, the S25 Ultra’s marginally larger screen-to-body ratio gives it a subtle edge in overall aesthetics.

Performance: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

One of the most significant upgrades in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is its chipset. It is expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, built on a 3nm process, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and performance. The S25 Ultra is paired with an Adreno 830 GPU clocked at 1.25 GHz, promising smoother gaming and multitasking capabilities.

In contrast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) chipset, which remains highly capable but falls slightly behind in terms of efficiency and raw power. The Adreno 750 GPU on the S24 Ultra, clocked at 1 GHz, provides excellent graphics but doesn’t match the improved performance of the S25 Ultra’s GPU.

On the software front, the S25 Ultra will launch with Android 15 and One UI 7, offering a seamless and feature-rich interface. The S24 Ultra, while running Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, is still a formidable contender but slightly behind in terms of software advancements. Both devices are guaranteed 7 major Android upgrades, ensuring longevity and continued support.

Memory and Storage: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Both the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra lack expandable storage but compensate with generous internal storage options. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to ship with 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/16GB RAM, and 1TB/16GB RAM variants. In comparison, the S24 Ultra offers similar storage capacities but with a maximum RAM configuration of 12GB, which might limit power users in multitasking-heavy scenarios.

Both smartphones use UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring ultra-fast read and write speeds, making app loading and file transfers significantly quicker. For users juggling multiple applications or requiring ample storage, the S25 Ultra’s increased RAM configuration is a notable advantage.

Camera Specifications: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The camera systems on both devices are packed with flagship-level hardware, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces improvements that photographers will appreciate.

Main Cameras:

200 MP primary camera with OIS and multi-directional PDAF ensures crisp and detailed images in various lighting conditions.

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom remains unchanged, offering reliable performance for portrait and mid-range shots.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom is identical on both devices, enabling long-range zoom with clarity.

Ultrawide Camera:

The S25 Ultra features an upgraded 50 MP ultrawide camera, offering better detail and color accuracy compared to the 12 MP sensor on the S24 Ultra. This improvement is especially noticeable in group photos, landscapes, and dynamic scenes.

Selfie Camera:

Both models house a 12 MP selfie camera with dual pixel PDAF, supporting features like HDR10+, making them ideal for selfies and video calls.

The S25 Ultra edges out with its enhanced ultrawide camera, making it the better choice for users who frequently capture wide-angle shots.

Battery and Charging: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Both devices pack a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day battery life under moderate to heavy use. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra takes charging to the next level with 25W wireless charging support, compared to the 15W wireless charging of the S24 Ultra.

Both models support 45W wired charging, allowing the battery to reach 65% in just 30 minutes, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, enabling users to power up accessories like earbuds or smartwatches. The faster wireless charging on the S25 Ultra is a welcome improvement for those who rely on wireless power solutions.

Additional Features: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Both the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra are loaded with features that cater to tech enthusiasts:

Stereo speakers with 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG deliver immersive sound quality.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2 with DisplayPort 1.2 support.

Both devices support Samsung DeX and Samsung Wireless DeX, providing a desktop-like experience for productivity.

Additionally, the S25 Ultra comes with Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, enhancing functionality for spatial tracking and seamless connections with compatible devices.

Color Options: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, offers additional vibrant options such as Titanium Violet, Green, and Orange, catering to users who prefer bolder designs.

Final Thoughts: Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra Worth the Upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra builds on the solid foundation of the S24 Ultra, delivering meaningful upgrades in performance, build quality, ultrawide camera, and wireless charging speed. While the S24 Ultra remains a highly capable and versatile flagship, the S25 Ultra’s expected enhancements make it a strong contender for those seeking the best that Samsung has to offer.

Whether you’re a power user, a photography enthusiast, or someone who values cutting-edge design, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to meet your needs and more. However, if you already own the S24 Ultra, the decision to upgrade might depend on whether these specific improvements align with your priorities.