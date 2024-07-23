Itel Launches Stylish and Powerful STAR 110F Power Bank

Itel has unveiled its latest innovation, the STAR 110F Power Bank, designed to merge fashion with function. This pocket-sized device boasts a 10000mAh battery backup and a striking transparent design, catering to the on-the-go lifestyle of Gen-Z users.

A Fashionable Powerhouse

The STAR 110F is not just a power bank; it’s a style statement. Its unique transparent design with RGB lighting and a display sets it apart from the competition. Beyond its looks, it offers universal compatibility, ensuring your devices stay charged regardless of brand.

Fast Charging and Long-Lasting Power

Itel emphasizes the STAR 110F’s fast charging capabilities. It can charge iOS devices up to 58% in 30 minutes and offers 4X faster charging than standard Android chargers. With its high-power backup, users can enjoy extended device usage without frequent recharges.

Designed for the Modern User

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, highlights the power bank’s role in today’s connected world. It’s designed for those who demand style, efficiency, and reliability in their everyday tech accessories.

Key Specifications

Battery Capacity: 10000mAh

Outputs: USB-A1, USB-A2, Type-C

Inputs: Micro USB, Type-C

Dimensions: 86 x 53 x 38 mm

Warranty: 1 year

Conclusion

The itel STAR 110F Power Bank is more than just a charging device; it’s a fashion-forward accessory that keeps up with the demands of modern life. Its combination of style, power, and convenience makes it a must-have for tech-savvy individuals on the move.