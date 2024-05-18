itel Launches Unicorn Pendant Smartwatch with AMOLED Display and Fast Charging

itel has launched the Unicorn Pendant watch, a new addition to its smartwatch lineup. This device, part of the premium Unicorn Series, can be worn both as a wristwatch and a pendant, catering to Gen Z’s fashion trends. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 500 nits brightness, always-on display, and over 200 watch faces. Priced at INR 2899, the smartwatch aims to offer style and functionality.
Key Highlights
- Convertible design: Can be worn as a wristwatch or pendant
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits brightness
- Over 200 watch faces and DIY Watch face studio
- Fast charging: 80% charge in 30 minutes
- Available in Dark Chrome and Champagne Gold colors
- Price: INR 2899
Design and Features
The itel Unicorn Pendant watch features a sleek design thanks to IML technology, available in Dark Chrome and Champagne Gold. The smartwatch provides 7 days of battery life and 15 days on standby, with fast charging capabilities that allow it to reach 80% in just 30 minutes.
CEO Arijeet Talapatra stated, “With the launch of the itel Unicorn Pendant watch, we aim to offer a smart fashion accessory that elevates the lifestyle of our users. Our goal is to provide not just technology but also style and versatility.”
Health and Utility Features
The smartwatch includes several health monitoring features such as female cycle tracking, stress monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. It also has an AI voice assistant and IP68 water resistance, making it suitable for everyday use.
Other utility features include:
- Activity tracking with a stopwatch
- Music control
- “Find my phone” feature
- Do Not Disturb mode
- Built-in flashlight
- Camera control
- Real-time weather updates
- Customizable alarm settings
Health Monitoring
The Unicorn Pendant Watch offers real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and other health features such as:
- Mood Monitor
- 110+ Sports Modes with one-touch access
- Sedentary Reminder
- Breathing Exercise
- Stress Monitor
- SpO2 Monitor
- Water Reminder
AI Voice Assistant
The smartwatch’s AI voice assistant allows users to open applications, send messages, and set reminders through voice commands, enhancing productivity and convenience.
Specifications
- Bluetooth Calling: Single Chip
- Dial Material: Metal
- Screen: 1.43 AMOLED
- Brightness: 500 nits
- Standby Time: Up to 15 Days
- Usage Time: Up to 7 Days
- Waterproof IP Rating: IP68
- BT Version: 5.3
- Always On Display: Yes
- Watch Faces: 200+
- Sports Modes: 110+
- Health Modes: Various monitoring features
- Strap: Leather Strap and Pendant chain included
- Voice Assistant: Yes
Conclusion
The itel Unicorn Pendant watch combines style and functionality, making it an attractive option for modern users. Its convertible design, fast charging, and health features make it a versatile addition to itel’s smartwatch lineup.
