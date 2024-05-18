itel Launches Unicorn Pendant Smartwatch with AMOLED Display and Fast Charging

itel has launched the Unicorn Pendant watch, a new addition to its smartwatch lineup. This device, part of the premium Unicorn Series, can be worn both as a wristwatch and a pendant, catering to Gen Z’s fashion trends. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 500 nits brightness, always-on display, and over 200 watch faces. Priced at INR 2899, the smartwatch aims to offer style and functionality.

Key Highlights

Convertible design: Can be worn as a wristwatch or pendant

1.43-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits brightness

Over 200 watch faces and DIY Watch face studio

Fast charging: 80% charge in 30 minutes

Available in Dark Chrome and Champagne Gold colors

Price: INR 2899

Design and Features

The itel Unicorn Pendant watch features a sleek design thanks to IML technology, available in Dark Chrome and Champagne Gold. The smartwatch provides 7 days of battery life and 15 days on standby, with fast charging capabilities that allow it to reach 80% in just 30 minutes.

CEO Arijeet Talapatra stated, “With the launch of the itel Unicorn Pendant watch, we aim to offer a smart fashion accessory that elevates the lifestyle of our users. Our goal is to provide not just technology but also style and versatility.”

Health and Utility Features

The smartwatch includes several health monitoring features such as female cycle tracking, stress monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. It also has an AI voice assistant and IP68 water resistance, making it suitable for everyday use.

Other utility features include:

Activity tracking with a stopwatch

Music control

“Find my phone” feature

Do Not Disturb mode

Built-in flashlight

Camera control

Real-time weather updates

Customizable alarm settings

Health Monitoring

The Unicorn Pendant Watch offers real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and other health features such as:

Mood Monitor

110+ Sports Modes with one-touch access

Sedentary Reminder

Breathing Exercise

Stress Monitor

SpO2 Monitor

Water Reminder

AI Voice Assistant

The smartwatch’s AI voice assistant allows users to open applications, send messages, and set reminders through voice commands, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Specifications

Bluetooth Calling : Single Chip

: Single Chip Dial Material : Metal

: Metal Screen : 1.43 AMOLED

: 1.43 AMOLED Brightness : 500 nits

: 500 nits Standby Time : Up to 15 Days

: Up to 15 Days Usage Time : Up to 7 Days

: Up to 7 Days Waterproof IP Rating : IP68

: IP68 BT Version : 5.3

: 5.3 Always On Display : Yes

: Yes Watch Faces : 200+

: 200+ Sports Modes : 110+

: 110+ Health Modes : Various monitoring features

: Various monitoring features Strap : Leather Strap and Pendant chain included

: Leather Strap and Pendant chain included Voice Assistant: Yes

Conclusion

The itel Unicorn Pendant watch combines style and functionality, making it an attractive option for modern users. Its convertible design, fast charging, and health features make it a versatile addition to itel’s smartwatch lineup.