JBL Offers Father’s Day Gifts to Match Every Dad’s Unique Style

This Father’s Day, JBL has a range of audio products to complement the unique preferences of every dad. From outdoor enthusiasts to vinyl-loving audiophiles, these JBL speakers and earphones offer a variety of options to suit different tastes.

Key Highlights:

Wide range of JBL products for different preferences

Retro-inspired designs and eco-friendly options

Prices and availability details

JBL Authentics 300

The JBL Authentics 300 speaker combines a vintage design with modern features. It has a leather-like enclosure, a metal handle, and a rechargeable battery for portability. Its 1970s-inspired Quadrex grille gives it a distinctive look, while its sound quality offers clear highs and deep bass. The speaker supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control of music and smart home devices.

Color : Black

: Black Price: Rs. 49,999

JBL Clip 4 Eco

For dads who love the outdoors, the JBL Clip 4 Eco is a compact and eco-friendly option. This speaker delivers rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. Its oval shape makes it easy to carry, and the built-in carabiner allows it to be attached to bags or belts. The Clip 4 Eco is waterproof, dustproof, and provides up to 10 hours of playtime.

Colors : Green & Grey

: Green & Grey Price: Rs. 4,599

JBL Go 3 Eco

The JBL Go 3 Eco is perfect for environmentally-conscious dads. Made from up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and wrapped in 100% recycled fabric, this speaker offers great audio performance while being sustainable. It is waterproof, dustproof, and features an integrated loop for easy carrying. The Go 3 Eco provides up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Color : Green

: Green Price: Rs. 3,499

JBL Tune Beam

For dads who are always on the move, the JBL Tune Beam earphones offer a practical solution. These earphones provide deep bass, up to 32 hours of battery life, and a secure fit. They are splash and dust-resistant, making them suitable for various environments. The Smart Ambient technology ensures users remain aware of their surroundings. A quick 10-minute charge can provide an additional 2 hours of playtime.

Colors : Black, Blue, White, and Purple

: Black, Blue, White, and Purple Price: Rs. 6,999

Availability

These JBL products are available at all leading retailers and online stores, providing convenient options for purchasing the perfect Father’s Day gift.