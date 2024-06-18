TCL Introduces New 4K QLED Google TV Model C69B with Enhanced Features

The C69B is available in 43-inch and 55-inch variants, catering to a variety of consumer preferences. These models are purchasable on Flipkart, featuring competitive pricing and offers. The smaller variant is priced at INR 32,990, and the larger at ₹45,990.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, expressed satisfaction with the launch, highlighting the model’s advanced features designed to cater to the evolving digital entertainment demands.

Advanced Visual Technology in C69B

TCL’s new model features the self-developed T-SCREEN Pro technology, which enhances image quality by minimizing halo effects and ambient light interference. The model also boasts a HDR brightness of 600 nits, providing vivid colors and exceptional shadow details.

The TV uses a quaternary quantum crystal material in its display, ensuring long-lasting light emission up to 100,000 hours and superior color depth.

Smart Features and Audio Excellence

The C69B not only focuses on image quality but also integrates smart technology. It supports various Google services, including Hey Google, Google Meet, and Google Kids, along with a Google Watchlist for personalized content discovery. The built-in ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer, combined with Dolby ATMOS, ensures a rich audio experience, mimicking a theater-like environment.

Specifications Geared for Performance

The TCL C69B is equipped with an AiPQ Processor that enhances picture quality by simulating human perception to capture intricate details. It includes a MEMC algorithm to reduce motion blur and image tearing, ensuring smooth visual playback.

For gamers, the model includes a 120Hz game accelerator and game master features, enhancing gaming visuals with Dolby Vision and providing a responsive gaming experience. The TV also offers health-conscious features like a flicker-free screen, low blue light, and natural light optimization.

Additionally, TCL has upgraded the device’s storage capacity to 32 GB, doubling the industry standard.

Conclusion

The TCL C69B stands out as a robust option for those seeking a blend of smart features, superior sound, and excellent visual performance in their home entertainment system. Its comprehensive specifications and competitive pricing make it a considerable choice for diverse consumer needs.