Here are 25 of the Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale 2024

Discover the top 25 deals at Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale 2024, featuring discounts on TVs, laptops, home appliances, and more. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is in full swing, offering significant discounts across a wide range of products. From cutting-edge TVs to essential home appliances and the latest tech gadgets, there’s something for everyone. Here are 25 of the best deals you can snag this Memorial Day at Best Buy.

Top TV Deals

LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV – Originally priced at $2,499.99, now available for $1,499.99. This TV offers exceptional picture quality with LG’s Alpha9 Gen6 chip, perfect for a high-end viewing experience​. Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV – On sale for $649.99, down from $749.99. It features a powerful 4K crystal processor for vibrant colors and sharp contrast​​. TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV – Now $279.99, reduced from $319.99. This smart TV provides brilliant 4K picture quality and access to numerous streaming channels​​. Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Discounted to $699.99 from $749.99, featuring Sony’s latest 4K processor and 4K X-Reality PRO technology for superior picture upscaling​. Insignia 75-inch F30 Series Smart Fire TV – Available for $529.99, a $220 reduction from its original price. This TV comes with built-in Fire TV and Alexa​.

Best Deals on Laptops and Tablets

MacBook Air M2 (2022) – Priced at $849, down from $1,099. Known for its sleek design, impressive performance, and long battery life, this is a great deal for a premium laptop. Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 UHD Touch Laptop – Now $1,099.99, reduced from $1,349.99. This versatile laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen, 16GB RAM, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor​. HP Chromebook 14 – On sale for $159, down from $299. Ideal for students and light users, this Chromebook offers portability and all-day battery life​.

Audio Equipment Steals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Reduced to $169.99 from $349.99. These headphones provide Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation and up to 22 hours of battery life​. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 – Now $199.99, down from $279.99. Rated for their superior noise cancellation and comfort​. Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – Available for $129.99, a $70 discount from their original price. These earbuds feature smart technology for an automated audio experience​​. Apple AirPods Max – On sale for $449.99, down from $499.99. Known for their immersive sound quality and advanced noise cancellation​.

Must-Have Home Appliances

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam – Now $850, down from $1,125. This washer offers powerful cleaning with steam technology​​. LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer – Priced at $1,700, reduced from $2,400. These appliances work together to automatically select the best drying cycles based on the wash cycle​ GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer – Available for $650, down from $900. This washer adjusts its cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for optimal performance​. Ninja Digital Air Fryer – Now $99.99, down from $119.99. Make your favorite fried foods with less oil using this best-selling air fryer​​.

Essential Tech Accessories

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case – Priced at $159.99, down from $199.99. These best-selling earbuds can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector​. MacBook Air M2 (2022) – Available for $849, down from $1,099. This laptop is perfect for creative apps and more intense workloads​​.

Great Deals on Gaming Gear

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – On sale for $49.99, down from $69.99. Enhance your gaming experience with this innovative controller​​. Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Now $299.99, reduced from $349.99. Enjoy gaming on the go with this upgraded model featuring a vibrant OLED screen​​.

Smart Home Devices

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Priced at $199.99, down from $249.99. Keep your home secure with this advanced video doorbell​​. Nest Thermostat – Available for $99.99, down from $129.99. Save energy and stay comfortable with this smart thermostat​​.

Kitchen Essentials

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – Now $69.99, down from $89.99. This versatile appliance makes cooking a breeze​. KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer – Priced at $299.99, down from $429.99. Perfect for bakers and chefs alike​. Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven – On sale for $159.99, down from $199.99. This appliance combines the functions of an air fryer and a toaster oven in one​.

These are just some of the incredible deals you can find at Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, enhance your kitchen, or get the latest tech gadgets, there’s no better time to shop than now.