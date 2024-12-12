Jio Rs 2025 New Year Welcome Plan Launched in India: Check Benefits, Validity

Jio launches Rs 2025 New Year Welcome plan with 200 days validity, unlimited calls, SMS, and 5G data. Get coupons worth Rs 2,150 for Swiggy, Ajio, and more. Offer valid until January 11th, 2025.

As 2025 approaches, Jio, a leading telecom service provider in India, has unveiled a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 2025. This New Year Welcome plan offers extended validity, unlimited voice calls, SMS services, and a generous data allowance, alongside additional benefits like discounts on popular platforms such as Swiggy, Ajio, and EaseMyTrip.

Plan Details

Validity: The Rs 2025 prepaid plan boasts an impressive 200 days of validity.

Data: Subscribers can enjoy unlimited 5G data where available, or 500GB of 4G data (equivalent to 2.5GB of 4G data per day).

Calls and SMS: The plan includes unlimited calls and SMS services.

Additional Benefits: Users will receive coupons worth Rs 2,150 from various brands, including Ajio and Swiggy.

Availability: This limited-time offer is available until January 11th, 2025, and can be purchased through Jio’s official site, Paytm, Google Pay, and other payment applications.

Stackable Recharge and Existing Users

This New Year Welcome Plan is a limited-time offer to celebrate the new year. Existing Jio users can purchase and stack this recharge pack with their current plan. The new plan will automatically activate upon expiry of the existing plan.

Jio’s Rs 601 Data Voucher

In related news, Jio recently launched a Rs 601 data voucher for prepaid users with an active base plan. This voucher provides unlimited 5G data for one year, distributed across 12 individual data vouchers. Customers can purchase this voucher through the MyJio app or website.

Jio’s New Year Welcome Plan offers a compelling package for users seeking extended validity, generous data, and unlimited calls. With the added bonus of discount coupons, it presents a strong value proposition for both new and existing Jio subscribers. As the telecom market continues to evolve, competitive offers like this highlight the increasing focus on data-driven services and value-added benefits to attract and retain customers.