POCO X7 Neo Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench, Hinting at Key Specs

POCO X7 Neo Indian variant appears on Geekbench with key specifications like Dimensity 7025 SoC, 6GB RAM, and Android 14, hinting at a potential Redmi Note 14 connection.

POCO, the popular Xiaomi sub-brand, is actively preparing for the Indian launch of its M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G smartphones next week. However, it seems the company has more in store for the Indian market. Following the recent Geekbench appearance of the POCO X7’s global variant, the Indian version of the POCO X7 Neo has now surfaced on the benchmarking platform, revealing some of its key specifications. This device is expected to succeed the POCO X6 Neo, which was launched in March 2024.

POCO X7 Neo Key Specifications (Expected)

The Geekbench listing for the POCO X7 Neo (model number 2409FPCC4I) hints at several key features. The ‘I’ in the model number specifically indicates this is the Indian variant.

Processor: The listing mentions a motherboard codenamed ‘beryl’ with a configuration of six cores clocked at 2GHz and two cores at 2.5GHz. This suggests the presence of a Dimensity 7025 or 7025 Ultra processor.

RAM: The Geekbench listing shows 6GB RAM, but it is likely that other RAM options will be available at launch.

Operating System: The device will reportedly run on Android 14 out of the box.

Benchmark Scores: In Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, the POCO X7 Neo achieved scores of 943 and 2,247 points, respectively. These scores show a significant improvement over its predecessor, the POCO X6 Neo, which managed 759 and 1,941 points in the same tests.

Potential Similarities with Redmi Note 14

While detailed specifications remain limited, it’s anticipated that the POCO X7 Neo might follow its predecessor’s footsteps. The POCO X6 Neo was essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 13 offered at a more competitive price point. Therefore, it’s plausible that the POCO X7 Neo could share similarities with the recently launched Redmi Note 14 in India.

For context, the Redmi Note 14 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, a Dimensity 7050 Ultra SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It features a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.