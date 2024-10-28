OnePlus 13 Launches October 31st with 100W Wired & 50W Wireless Charging

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, on October 31st. The device is generating significant anticipation, particularly around its advancements in charging technology.

Fast Charging and UFCS Compatibility

The OnePlus 13 will support incredibly fast charging speeds, with 100W Super Flash Charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charging. Notably, the phone will also be compatible with the UFCS integrated fast charging protocol. This means users can achieve a full charge in just 36 minutes using third-party adapters that adhere to the UFCS standard, offering greater flexibility and convenience.

Expanding the Magnetic Ecosystem

In addition to the phone, OnePlus is introducing a suite of magnetic accessories designed to complement the OnePlus 13:

Magnetic Cases: Including a unique wooden grain option.

Jimu 100W Mobile Power Supply: Featuring a splicing design and both USB-C and USB-A ports for versatile charging.

Supervooc 120W Dual-Port Charger: Enabling rapid charging for multiple devices simultaneously.

Magnetic Wireless Charger: Supporting AIRVOOC 50W magnetic wireless charging for a seamless charging experience.

Magnetic Power Bank: Offering convenient and secure magnetic attachment to the phone.

Water Cup: A OnePlus-branded water bottle, though specifics remain limited.

Flagship Features and Specifications

Previous announcements have confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will come equipped with a range of high-end features:

Second-generation 2K Oriental display for exceptional visuals.

Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor to deliver top-tier performance.

Up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage for smooth multitasking and ample space.

6000mAh battery to provide long-lasting power.

Hasselblad triple-camera system for capturing high-quality photos.

400-meter ultra-long-range Bluetooth for extended connectivity.

Infrared remote control functionality for controlling home appliances.

Multi-function NFC for contactless payments and device pairing.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 for fast data transfer.

Three-stage alert slider for customized notification control.With its combination of cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and innovative accessories, the OnePlus 13 is poised to make a significant impact in the flagship smartphone market.