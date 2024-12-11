OnePlus Ace 5 Leaks: Display, Battery, and Fast Charging Details Revealed

11/12/2024
Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
OnePlus Ace 5 leaks reveal a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6,415mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a premium design.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is generating significant buzz ahead of its anticipated launch in China later this month. While the series will include a standard and pro model, recent leaks have focused on the standard OnePlus Ace 5, revealing intriguing details about its display, battery, and charging capabilities.

Display and Design

Leaked information suggests the OnePlus Ace 5 will sport a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO panel, similar to the one found on the flagship OnePlus 13. This display is expected to offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, matching its predecessor. Design-wise, the Ace 5 seems to borrow cues from the OnePlus 13, featuring a flat frame, a circular camera island, and an alert slider on the left side.

Battery and Charging

Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace 5 is rumored to house a substantial 6,285mAh rated battery cell, which might be marketed as 6,415mAh. However, fast charging appears to have been scaled back to 80W, compared to the 100W supported by its predecessor.

Processor and Performance

The Ace 5 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, clocked at 3.3GHz. 1 This powerful chipset should ensure smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

Other Notable Features

The standard model is also expected to feature a metal middle frame, a crystal shield glass, and a ceramic body, adding to its premium feel. A Green color option has been officially revealed, with more choices likely at launch.

While these leaks provide a glimpse into the OnePlus Ace 5’s potential, it’s important to remember that official specifications may vary. We can expect more concrete details to emerge as the launch date approaches.

Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

