Vivo X200, X200 Pro India Price Tipped: A Closer Look at the Premium Features

Vivo X200 series launches in India on December 12th with a higher price tag. The X200 and X200 Pro offer powerful performance, impressive cameras, and long battery life.

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are poised to make a splash in India’s competitive smartphone arena. Launching on December 12th, these flagship devices promise a compelling blend of cutting-edge technology and premium features. However, leaks suggest that this advanced technology comes at a cost, with a potential price hike compared to the Vivo X100 series.

Price Point: A Premium Offering

Whispers from the tech world hint at a higher price tag for the Vivo X200 series. Tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests the following:

Vivo X200: 12GB+256GB: Rs 65,999 16GB+512GB: Rs 71,999

Vivo X200 Pro: 16GB+512GB: Rs 94,999



This positions the X200 series above the launch price of its predecessors, the X100 (starting at Rs 63,999) and the X100 Pro (at Rs 89,999). While this might raise eyebrows, the upgrades in performance and camera technology may justify the premium for many consumers.

Performance and Display: A Powerhouse Experience

Under the hood, both the X200 and X200 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, promising a significant leap in processing power compared to the previous generation. This translates to smoother multitasking, enhanced gaming capabilities, and overall snappier performance.

The X200 features a 6.67-inch display, perfect for immersive content consumption. The X200 Pro takes it up a notch with a larger 6.78-inch display and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, ensuring buttery-smooth visuals and an ultra-responsive user experience.

Photography Prowess: Capturing Moments in Stunning Detail

Vivo has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the X200 series continues this tradition. The X200 boasts a triple camera setup with a 50MP OIS main sensor (Sony IMX921), a 50MP ultra-wide sensor for expansive landscapes, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

The X200 Pro elevates the photography game even further with a 50MP OIS Sony LYT-818 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a remarkable 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens. This, combined with the dedicated V3+ imaging processor, promises exceptional detail, vibrant colors, and impressive low-light performance. Both phones cater to selfie enthusiasts with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Battery and Charging: Powering Through Your Day

Battery life is a crucial factor for smartphone users, and Vivo addresses this with generous battery capacities. The X200 packs a 5,800mAh battery, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The X200 Pro goes even further with a 6,000mAh battery, ensuring you can stay connected and productive throughout the day. Both devices support 90W wired fast charging, minimizing downtime and keeping you powered up.

Availability and Final Thoughts

The Vivo X200 series is expected to be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart starting December 19th. With its powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, the X200 series aims to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. However, the potential price increase might make some buyers consider alternatives. Ultimately, the success of the X200 series will depend on whether consumers find the upgrades compelling enough to justify the premium price point.