OnePlus 13 Series India Launch: Expected Pricing and Features Revealed

OnePlus 13 and 13R set to debut in India on Jan 7. Discover the expected pricing, specs, and launch details of these eagerly awaited smartphones.

The OnePlus 13 series is scheduled to make its debut in India on January 7, introducing the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models. As anticipation builds, here’s a closer look at the expected pricing and specs for these upcoming devices.

Anticipated Pricing Details

Information provided by industry tipster Yogesh Brar indicates that the OnePlus 13 may be priced between Rs 67,000 and Rs 70,000. It is speculated to be available in configurations of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and a higher-end version featuring 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. This represents a slight increase from the previous model, which started at Rs 64,999. In contrast, the OnePlus 13R is expected to launch as a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 from China, likely offered in a single variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, originally priced at approximately Rs 26,900 in China.

Expected Features of OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to flaunt a more refined design with thinner bezels and enhanced durability, including Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved scratch and drop resistance. It might sport a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, suitable for an immersive viewing and gaming experience. Powering the device could be the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance and efficiency.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 could feature a triple-camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad. This might include a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor with OIS, alongside 50-megapixel telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, enhancing both photography and videography capabilities. A 32-megapixel front camera could be included for superior selfies. The device is also expected to come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, with the potential addition of reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 13R Specifications

The OnePlus 13R is speculated to offer a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, featuring a high screen-to-body ratio and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, complemented by an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It might come with a metal frame, glass back, IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, the iconic OnePlus alert slider, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Similar to the flagship model, it is expected to house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a triple-camera system with a 50-megapixel OIS sensor. A 6,400mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging is also anticipated, positioning it as a robust mid-premium smartphone.