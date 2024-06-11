Lava Yuva 5G Launches in India with UNISOC T750 Chipset

Lava has launched the Lava Yuva 5G in the Indian market, powered by the UNISOC T750 5G chipset.

Key Highlights:

Lava Yuva 5G launched in India.

Features UNISOC T750 5G chipset.

6.52-inch HD+ Punch Hole Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Available with 4GB+4GB* RAM and 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM.

Equipped with a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera and an 8MP Selfie Camera.

Launch Details

Lava announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Lava Yuva 5G, targeting the Indian market. The phone is equipped with the UNISOC T750 5G chipset, promising improved performance, display quality, imaging capabilities, and battery efficiency.

UNISOC’s smart terminal chips are recognized globally, with a presence in over 140 countries. A UNISOC executive commented, “We are collaborating with Lava to launch the Lava Yuva 5G in India featuring the UNISOC T750 5G chipset. Users can expect better performance, visuals, and connectivity. This launch is important for UNISOC as we aim to innovate and meet the needs of our customers. We believe the Lava Yuva 5G will set new standards in the mobile industry.”

Features and Specifications

The Lava Yuva 5G is designed for Gen-Z users, featuring a 6.52-inch HD+ Punch Hole Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 4GB+4GB* RAM configuration and options for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. For photography, the device offers a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera and an 8MP Selfie Camera, ensuring quality photo and video experiences.

The UNISOC T750 platform provides a seamless mobile connectivity experience. Lava aims to offer advanced technology to Indian consumers with the integration of this chipset.