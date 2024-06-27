Lenovo Launches “Legion Go” Handheld Gaming Device in India

Lenovo today introduced its first handheld gaming device, the Legion Go, in India. This device is part of Lenovo’s ongoing effort to cater to the mobile gaming market and offers high-end specifications for gaming on the move.

Industry Response and Market Potential

According to Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head at Lenovo India, the launch responds to the growing demand for portable high-end gaming devices. A recent survey by Lenovo indicates a robust daily engagement in gaming among 60% of players, with a significant 80% showing preference for premium gaming devices. The Legion Go aims to meet these demands by providing an accessible gaming experience without being tethered to a traditional setup.

Device Specifications and Features

The Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and features AMD RNDA™ Graphics, operating on Windows 11. It comes equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, promoting fast load times and smooth gameplay. Additional storage is available via a micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB.

The display boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits and covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, with adjustable resolutions and refresh rates up to 144Hz, enhancing the visual experience. The device also includes a 10-point touchscreen for intuitive control.

For gaming longevity, the Legion Go offers a 49.2Wh battery with Super Rapid Charge technology, which can recharge the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. Additionally, the device features power bypass mode for gaming without battery drain and reduced heat generation.

Cooling and Control Innovations

Lenovo’s Coldfront Technology ensures the device remains cool and operates quietly. The 79-blade liquid crystal polymer fan keeps noise below 25dB in Quiet Mode. The Legion TrueStrike controllers, a standout feature, are detachable and include advanced controls like hall effect joysticks to prevent drift, enhancing the gaming experience.

Integration and Accessories

Legion Go comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to a wide range of games. The new Legion Space interface allows for seamless management of game platforms and settings, improving user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The device will be available from July 1, 2024, starting at INR 89,990. It can be purchased through Flipkart, select Lenovo stores, and the official Lenovo website. Lenovo also offers 1-year Accidental Damage protection and a free screen protector for the Legion Go.