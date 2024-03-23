Hitachi Introduces Advanced Cooling Solutions for Indian Market

Explore Hitachi's latest range of advanced air conditioners in India, featuring WiFi-enabled control, Ambience Light, and built-in ionizers for a healthier, cooler summer.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited announced the launch of a comprehensive range of air conditioning solutions tailored for the Indian summer. The introduction of over 10 SKUs is aimed at meeting the diverse needs of Indian consumers seeking advanced features in air conditioning technology. The products offer a variety of features designed to enhance comfort and air quality, including India’s first Ambience Light feature, WiFi-enabled ACs for remote monitoring and control via Hitachi airCloud Go, and a built-in ionizer to combat pollutants.

Key Highlights:

Launch of over 10 new SKUs tailored for the Indian market.

Introduction of India’s first Ambience Light feature in air conditioners.

WiFi-enabled ACs with remote control through Hitachi airCloud Go.

Built-in ionizer feature to combat indoor air pollutants.

Innovative cooling and air purification technologies for enhanced comfort.

Enhanced Comfort with Advanced Features

The new product range from Hitachi includes the airHome series, which incorporates both aesthetic appeal and high performance in cooling technology. The series includes the Yoshi and iZen inverter air conditioners, and the Senpai fixed speed air conditioner series, which have been received positively by both consumers and trade partners.

Hitachi’s innovative features, such as the Freeze-Melt-Dry technique and FrostWash Technology, aim to eliminate dust, mold, viruses, and bacteria, promoting cleaner air circulation and enhancing the overall air quality. Additionally, the Xpandable+ range offers flexibility and efficiency, adapting to ambient conditions to provide optimum cooling.

Control and Connectivity

With the integration of airCloud Go and Smart-Fence, Hitachi offers users the ability to control their indoor climate with ease, maximizing comfort while minimizing energy consumption. The long air throw capabilities ensure uniform cooling across large spaces.

Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with superior cooling experiences. The Ambience Light feature, for instance, allows users to easily gauge the temperature ambiance of their surroundings.

Conclusion

As the demand for advanced and efficient air conditioning solutions grows in India, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is positioned to meet this demand with its innovative product range. Available across leading retail stores and e-commerce portals, these air conditioners are set to redefine comfort and convenience for Indian homes.