WhatsApp Expands Meta AI Access in India, Tests Customizable Llama Models

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently rolled out Meta AI, its artificial intelligence chatbot, to users in India. This expansion allows users to access Meta AI not only on WhatsApp but also through Facebook and Instagram. The chatbot is designed to respond to diverse queries and act as an ever-present digital companion.

While most users have gained access to Meta AI, some are still waiting. In the meantime, WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature, reported by WA Beta Info, that lets users choose their preferred Meta AI Llama model. This customization aims to cater to various user needs and preferences.

Earlier Trials and Expansion

Earlier this year, WhatsApp initiated limited testing of Meta AI in various countries, including India. The focus was on integrating AI into the search bar and top app bar while maintaining user privacy. As usage grew, WhatsApp expanded Meta AI to other countries.

Customizable AI Models

The latest beta update introduces a significant development: users can now select their desired AI model. A screenshot shared by WA Beta Info reveals that WhatsApp offers multiple Meta Llama models. The default model, Llama 3-70B, handles quick and straightforward prompts. However, a preview of the more sophisticated Llama 3-405B model is also available for complex queries.

Tailored AI Interactions

The new feature empowers users to personalize their AI interactions based on their requirements. The default Llama 3-70B model ensures fast responses for daily use, while the Llama 3-405B model caters to more intricate tasks. Notably, the advanced model has a weekly prompt limit, after which users will revert to the default model.

Enhanced User Experience

This flexibility in choosing AI models is expected to significantly enhance the user experience on WhatsApp. By catering to diverse needs, WhatsApp ensures that users receive the most suitable AI assistance for any situation.