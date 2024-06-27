ZHIYUN Introduces SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer, Enhancing Smartphone Video Production

ZHIYUN has announced the release of the SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer, a device designed to assist smartphone video makers by providing advanced AI tracking technology. This new gimbal is engineered to facilitate smooth, professional-quality video production, promoting higher-quality content creation through innovative technology.

Advanced AI-Driven Tracking Technology

The SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer incorporates intelligent algorithms that enable precise subject tracking. This technology continuously adapts to the subject’s movements, maintaining focus and clarity in videos. This feature simplifies the video-making process, ensuring that all footage remains sharp, regardless of the user’s experience level.

Innovative Design for Enhanced Usability

The stabilizer features an orthogonal 3-axis structure that allows for true 360° rotation, enabling users to capture a wide range of motions and effects. This design surpasses traditional gimbals by providing the flexibility needed for dynamic video shots like 360° barrel shots and smooth transitions.

User-Friendly Controls and Aesthetic Design

ZHIYUN’s SMOOTH 5S AI also boasts an intuitive control panel that mimics the functionality of high-end camera systems. This allows users to swiftly adjust settings without losing focus on the subject. The stabilizer’s design combines functionality with aesthetics, featuring a sleek, modern look with durable, ergonomic materials that enhance the user experience.

Integrated Lighting Features

This model introduces integrated high-power fill lights with a peak illuminance of 680 lux, and with additional accessories, the illumination can be enhanced up to 2040 lux. This feature ensures that subjects are well-lit, enhancing the quality of the footage without the need for external lighting equipment.

Comprehensive Mobile Applications

ZHIYUN enhances the SMOOTH 5S AI’s functionality with two mobile applications: ZY Cami and StaCam. ZY Cami offers quick setup and easy shooting options, while StaCam caters to those seeking professional-grade features, such as focus peaking and LUT, for more creative control.

Pricing and Availability

The SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer is available at several price points:

Standard version for $169,

Combo version with AI Tracker for $219,

Pro version with AI Tracker, Magnetic Lights, and Storage Bag for $249.

The product can be purchased through the ZHIYUN online store and its Amazon storefront.

ZHIYUN’s latest stabilizer is positioned as a tool for both amateur and professional videographers looking to enhance their smartphone video capabilities. By integrating advanced technology with user-friendly features, the SMOOTH 5S AI Stabilizer stands out as a significant aid in mobile videography.