Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra: A Compact Powerhouse, Now Available in Selected Markets

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra has officially hit the shelves in certain regions, presenting itself as a formidable competitor to the Mac Studio with its compact size yet robust capabilities. This mini PC, which debuted at CES in January, is now available for purchase in selected markets, including Australia, though its release date in the United States remains unannounced.

Design and Dimensions

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra measures 195 x 191 x 108mm, encapsulating a volume of 3.6 liters. Its dimensions and form factor are remarkably similar to Apple’s Mac Studio, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a space-efficient workstation. Despite its small stature, it supports up to 8 displays, catering to the needs of professionals and creatives alike.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 discrete graphics and can accommodate an Intel Core processor up to the 14th-gen i9-14900/T, with power options ranging from 35 to 65 watts. Unlike the Mac Studio, which uses Apple’s own silicon, Lenovo’s mini PC boasts a blend of Intel and NVIDIA components. This model features a diverse array of ports, although it lacks Thunderbolt connectivity, offering a maximum data transfer speed of 20 Gbps.

On the front and back of the device, users will find:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1 x HDMI 2.1a FRL

4 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (Intel I219-LM)

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack Additionally, there are two customizable ports that can be configured for various connectivity options.

Memory and Storage

The system supports up to 64GB of DDR5-4800/5200/5600 memory across two SODIMM slots and provides ample storage solutions with two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 storage and two additional M.2 slots for a wireless card and an optional AI card.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra can be outfitted with an Intel AX211 WiFi 6E/Bluetooth 5.3 card or an Intel BE200 card supporting WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It also includes a built-in 2W speaker for basic audio needs.

Pricing

In Australia, pricing starts at ₹1,78,535 (approximately $3,299 AUD), which may vary significantly when it launches in the US. The US price is anticipated to start around ₹1,21,560 ($1,500 USD) for models with integrated graphics, which feature four fewer video out ports compared to the discrete graphics versions.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra stands out as a compact yet powerful desktop solution, especially for those who value space-saving technology without compromising on performance. With its release in select markets, it is poised to attract a variety of professional users looking for an alternative to the more traditional setups.