UBON unveils the SP-47 Sultan, an affordable, versatile wireless speaker with advanced features, designed for the Indian market.”

UBON, a consumer electronics brand in India, has recently launched the SP-47 Sultan wireless speaker. This new addition to their wireless speaker segment is designed to enhance the audio experience for various celebrations, with a focus on portability and durability.

Key Highlights:

The SP-47 Sultan offers 10 hours of playtime at a price of Rs 2999/-.

Features include universal compatibility, multiple connectivity options, and a robust build.

Designed with RGB Breathing lights and a metal net finish.

Incorporates the latest v5.0 Bluetooth technology for seamless playback.

Available exclusively in black across offline and online platforms in India.

The SP-47 is a portable speaker featuring a stylish design and high-definition sound quality. Its durable build and strong battery allow for up to 10 hours of playback. The speaker is universally compatible, pairing easily with various devices, and offers multiple connectivity options, including USB, Micro TF/SD Card, AUX, and FM mode. It includes a built-in rechargeable battery and a microphone for clear calls.

The speaker is equipped with advanced technology, including a metal net finish and RGB Breathing lights that sync with music rhythms. It is a proudly made in India product, featuring multi-function buttons for volume, play/pause, and mode selection, along with 50 watts of output power and an inline microphone. The speaker is portable, facilitated by a sling belt.

The UBON SP-47 Sultan Wireless Speaker stands out for its v5.0 Bluetooth technology, providing uninterrupted music playback and a range of up to 10 meters without obstacles. The speaker is BIS-certified, offering durability and heavy bass performance, and comes with a 6-month warranty.

Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder of UBON, commented on the launch, highlighting the speaker’s powerful sound, superior audio quality, and design. He emphasized its suitability for both indoor and outdoor use, reflecting UBON’s commitment to providing an upscale experience to customers. The speaker, tailored for Indian consumers, promises a 360-degree sound experience and embodies UBON’s philosophy of ‘Born to be Free.’