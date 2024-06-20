Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i with Intel Core Ultra 7 Processors Launched in India: A Comprehensive Overview

Lenovo has recently introduced the Yoga Pro 7i in the Indian market, equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. This launch brings a robust addition to Lenovo’s esteemed lineup of premium laptops, targeting both general and power users with its advanced features and specifications.

Key Specifications and Features:

The Yoga Pro 7i stands out with its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, promising vivid colors and sharp visuals with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate of 120Hz, suitable for both intense gaming and professional graphic design​​. It’s powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, ensuring top-notch performance for a variety of computing needs.

In terms of memory and storage, the laptop offers up to 32GB of high-speed 7467MHz LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage, catering to the demands for fast data access and ample storage space​​.

Connectivity and Build:

The Yoga Pro 7i is well-equipped with modern connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E for stable and fast internet connections, and a range of ports such as HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, and more, facilitating versatile connectivity for peripherals​​.

Battery and Audio:

A robust 73Wh battery powers the Yoga Pro 7i, complemented by a 65W adapter for efficient charging, aiming to offer prolonged usage durations which is ideal for users on the go​. The audio experience is enriched with a quad 2W speaker setup integrated with Dolby Atmos, enhancing the sound quality for multimedia consumption​.

Price and Availability:

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, is now available in India starting at a price of Rs. 1,50,000. Interested buyers can purchase this premium laptop through the official Lenovo website, ensuring they receive an authentic product directly from the manufacturer. This pricing positions the Yoga Pro 7i in the higher end of the laptop market, reflecting its advanced specifications and capabilities.

With its powerful internals, striking display, and thoughtful design, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i is set to appeal to a wide range of users in India. Its launch marks a significant update in Lenovo’s lineup, offering a blend of performance, connectivity, and entertainment features that are tailored to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced computing environments.