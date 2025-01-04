LG Unveils Multi-Functional Lifestyle Projectors at CES: Combining Entertainment and Elegance

Explore LG's innovative lifestyle projectors combining a lamp, Bluetooth speaker, and projector, debuting at CES.

LG is set to unveil two innovative “lifestyle projectors” at CES, designed not only for aesthetics but also functionality. The projectors incorporate multiple features into sleek, modern designs that serve as focal points even when not in use.

LG PF600U: A Trio of Functionality

The LG PF600U epitomizes versatility as it combines a full HD projector, a Bluetooth speaker, and a standing floor lamp. Weighing approximately 16 pounds 8 ounces (7.5kg), it is equipped with dual speakers of unspecified quality and an LED lamp offering nine colors and five brightness settings. Its design includes a 110-degree tilting head with an automatic screen adjustment feature, facilitating easy image tuning as you reposition the unit. However, with a brightness of only 300 ANSI lumens, the PF600U performs best in dark environments to maintain image clarity.

CineBeam S (Model PU615U): Compact and Powerful

The CineBeam S, notably compact at 4.3 x 6.3 x 6.3 inches (110 x 160 x 160mm), is an ultra-short throw projector that can be placed mere inches away from a wall or an Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen. This projector excels in producing a large 4K image thanks to its laser (RGB) light source and is further enhanced with integrated stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. Although it boasts a slightly higher 500 ANSI lumens, the CineBeam S might still struggle against any ambient lighting in the room.

WebOS and Streaming Support

Both projectors run on webOS, supporting various popular streaming apps, which adds to their appeal as multimedia centers.

Anticipation and Availability

While LG has not disclosed specifics such as pricing, release dates, or availability, the company aims to generate anticipation with their public debut in Las Vegas next week.

