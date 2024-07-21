The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the highly anticipated 5-door SUV, is set to debut on August 15th. Discover the upgraded design, enhanced interior features, and powerful engine options of this off-road-ready adventurer.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Everything We Know About the Upcoming 5-Door SUV

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the highly anticipated five-door variant of the popular Thar SUV, is set to make its debut on August 15th. While maintaining the Thar’s rugged identity, the Roxx brings added practicality and comfort with its increased space and seating capacity.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design Updates

The Thar Roxx’s design echoes the current Thar, but with distinct styling elements. Notable updates include new circular LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, chunky front and rear bumpers, and a redesigned radiator grille. The alloy wheels and turn indicator placement also differentiate the Roxx from its three-door counterpart.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interior and Features

While the interior of the Thar Roxx is expected to share similarities with the Thar three-door, the extended length and wheelbase will provide enhanced space and seating comfort for occupants. A large touchscreen infotainment system and advanced features are anticipated.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Powertrain Options

The Thar Roxx is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Off-Road Capabilities

Equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain, low-ratio gearbox, mechanical rear differential locking, and brake locking front axle, the Thar Roxx is poised to uphold the Thar’s reputation for conquering challenging terrain. The possibility of a two-wheel drive variant is also on the table.