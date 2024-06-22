Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition Now Available Across All Variants

Maruti Suzuki has expanded the availability of its Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition to include all its variants, enhancing the choices for consumers looking for stylish upgrades in the competitive subcompact SUV segment. This edition is not just a performance upgrade but also comes with significant aesthetic enhancements.

Detailed Overview

The Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition is recognized for its unique and stylish driving experience, primarily through cosmetic enhancements tailored to the Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha variants. This special edition is equipped with a suite of 16 accessories priced at Rs. 43,000, which include exterior and interior updates designed to elevate the vehicle’s aesthetics and appeal​​.

Engine and Performance

The Velocity Edition is available exclusively with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, known for its robust performance delivering 100 PS and 148 Nm torque. This engine configuration is complemented by transmission options of either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, catering to a variety of driving preferences​.

Aesthetics and Accessories

Externally, the Velocity Edition boasts a grey and black styling kit, door visors, ORVM covers, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, spoiler extenders, wheel arch garnish, and front grille garnish. These additions not only enhance the visual appeal but also offer personalization options for the owners.

Inside, the cabin features a red dash designer mat, illuminated door sill guard, NeXCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover, 3D boot mat, and an interior styling kit with a carbon finish, all contributing to a more luxurious and personalized driving environment​​.

Pricing and Market Position

With the inclusion of the Velocity Edition, the Fronx now spans a price range from Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh, ex-showroom. This special edition carries a premium of Rs. 34,000 over the regular variants. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx competes with other subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault Kiger, offering a unique blend of style and performance at a competitive price point​.

The Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition stands out in the Indian market as a sophisticated choice for those looking to combine style with substance. By expanding its availability to all variants, Maruti Suzuki aims to cater to a broader audience, reinforcing its position in the compact SUV segment.