MediaTek India Launches Connect Program, Showcases CMF Phone 1 with Dimensity 7300 5G Chipset

MediaTek, a global leader in semiconductor technology, has unveiled its MediaTek Connect Program, designed to engage technology enthusiasts and provide insights into the company’s latest innovations. The launch event featured discussions on how MediaTek’s technologies are shaping India’s smart ecosystem and the unveiling of the CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone in India powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset.

MediaTek Connect Program: Engaging the Tech Community

The MediaTek Connect Program is a platform for tech enthusiasts to explore and interact with MediaTek’s cutting-edge technologies. Members will gain exclusive access to the latest devices, invitations to premium events, learning opportunities from industry leaders, and the chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek, highlighted the program’s aim to provide a deeper engagement with the tech community and empower them with knowledge about MediaTek’s diverse product portfolio.

CMF Phone 1: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300

The CMF Phone 1, launched in collaboration with Nothing, is the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This ultra-efficient 4nm-class chipset boasts industry-leading power efficiency and next-generation capabilities, ensuring smooth multitasking, exceptional photography, and enhanced AI-powered computing.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder of Nothing, emphasized the CMF Phone 1’s unique design and focus on core user needs, making it a standout device in a crowded market.

Insightful Discussions on Technology’s Impact

The launch event also featured a fireside chat session hosted by 91 Mobiles, where experts discussed the latest trends and innovations in smartphones and how MediaTek’s technologies are driving these advancements.

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director of Marketing & Communications at MediaTek India, reiterated the company’s commitment to making technology accessible to all and highlighted the MediaTek Connect Program’s role in empowering consumers to make informed choices.

MediaTek’s Extensive Technology Portfolio

MediaTek’s diverse portfolio includes chipsets for various applications, such as:

MediaTek Dimensity: 5G smartphones

MediaTek Helio G series: 4G gaming smartphones

MediaTek Pentonic: Smart TVs

MediaTek Kompanio: Arm-based Chromebooks

MediaTek Filogic: Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions

MediaTek Genio: Internet of Things

MediaTek Dimensity Auto: Automotive technologies

By offering a wide range of cutting-edge solutions, MediaTek continues to shape the future of technology across various industries.