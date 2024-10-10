MediaTek Showcases Latest Technology at Amazon’s “MediaTek Days”

Dive into the world of MediaTek at Amazon's MediaTek Days! Explore smartphones, smart home devices, and more, powered by cutting-edge chipsets. Oct 10-14.

MediaTek, a global leader in fabless semiconductor technology, is hosting “MediaTek Days” on Amazon from October 10th to 14th, 2024. This five-day campaign aims to highlight the diverse range of devices powered by MediaTek, spanning smartphones, smart homes, and beyond.

Democratizing Technology for the Connected Era

MediaTek Days focuses on making cutting-edge technology accessible to all. By showcasing the breadth and depth of MediaTek-powered devices, the campaign seeks to empower consumers with the knowledge to make informed purchasing decisions. This initiative underscores MediaTek’s commitment to democratizing technology and driving innovation in the connected device ecosystem.

Empowering Consumers Through Awareness

Anuj Sidharth, Director of Marketing & Communications at MediaTek, emphasized the importance of this campaign, stating, “In today’s interconnected world, the festive season provides an ideal opportunity to experience the latest technological advancements. Through MediaTek Days, consumers can explore an impressive array of smartphones and smart devices powered by MediaTek. Our goal is to empower consumers to embrace new technologies and achieve their aspirations through innovation.”

Collaborating to Enhance Consumer Experience

Ajay Sharma, Head of LCS Ads, Smartphones at Amazon, highlighted the collaborative effort behind this initiative. “Technological advancements continually enhance the consumer experience. MediaTek Days on Amazon allows consumers to discover and understand their favorite devices powered by MediaTek. We aim to demystify the chipsets and innovations driving a wide range of products, from smartphones to smart home devices. This collaboration promises to generate excitement for MediaTek, Amazon, and our OEM partners.”

Showcasing the Power of MediaTek Dimensity

The campaign will showcase the capabilities of the MediaTek Dimensity series, which powers a wide range of 5G smartphones. These chipsets offer cutting-edge features like integrated 5G, advanced gaming technologies, professional-grade imaging, and AI capabilities. Featured devices include the Vivo V40 Pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, Realme 13+ with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, and LAVA Agni 3 with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X.

Exploring the Breadth of MediaTek’s Portfolio

Beyond smartphones, MediaTek Days will highlight the company’s comprehensive product portfolio, including the Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, Pentonic for Smart TVs, Kompanio for Chromebooks, Filogic for Wi-Fi solutions, Genio for IoT, and Dimensity Auto for automotive technologies. These diverse offerings cater to various consumer needs, enhancing experiences in live streaming, smart home control, social media engagement, photography, gaming, and more.