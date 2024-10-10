Dell Unveils Exciting Festive Offers on XPS and Inspiron Laptops

Dell is celebrating the festive season with attractive discounts and offers on its popular XPS and Inspiron laptops. These deals provide an excellent opportunity for consumers to upgrade their tech with high-performance devices that cater to both personal and professional needs.

XPS 14: A Powerful and Portable Creative Powerhouse

The XPS 14 is designed for users seeking a balance of performance and portability. Its sleek design incorporates sustainable materials, while advanced features empower users to excel in their creative endeavors.

Stunning Visuals: The XPS 14 features an OLED InfinityEdge display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, high resolution options, vibrant colors, and Dolby Vision® for an immersive viewing experience.

AI-Powered Performance: Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, the XPS 14 boasts AI capabilities that enhance user interaction and productivity. Windows 11 Copilot serves as a personal AI assistant, streamlining tasks and providing seamless support.

Enhanced User Experience: The XPS 14 offers a redefined haptic experience with a touch function row for easy switching between media and function keys, a seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback, and larger keycaps for comfortable typing.

Sustainable Design: The XPS 14 is crafted with sustainability in mind, utilizing recycled aluminum and low-emission aluminum produced using renewable energy.

Pricing and Offers

The XPS 14 (9440) is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,99,990. Festive offers include:

No cost EMI with cashback up to Rs. 10,000

1-year extended warranty at Rs. 4,999

A bag from Da-Milano at Rs. 999

Inspiron 14 Plus: Unleash Your Productivity with AI

The Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) is designed to enhance productivity and collaboration, offering a compelling blend of performance, immersive visuals, and intelligent features. Powerful Performance: Equipped with Intel Core Ultra Processors, the Inspiron 14 Plus delivers exceptional performance in a compact form factor, enabling users to tackle demanding tasks with ease.

Immersive Display: The Inspiron 14 Plus features a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.2K resolution for stunning visuals. Dolby Vision HDR enhances contrast and depth, while Dell ComfortView Plus ensures a comfortable viewing experience.

Intelligent Collaboration: The Inspiron 14 Plus facilitates seamless collaboration with an FHD webcam, AI noise reduction, AI-powered auto framing, and an eye contact function to maintain engagement during video calls.

Fast Charging: The ExpressCharge feature enables the Inspiron 14 Plus to recharge up to 80% in under an hour, ideal for users on the go.

Pricing and Offers

The Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) is available at Rs. 96,790. Festive offers include:

No cost EMI with cashback up to Rs. 5,000

1-year extended warranty at Rs. 999

A headset from Sennheiser at Rs. 1,999

Dell’s Festive Laptop Deals: Elevate Your Tech Experience

With these festive offers, Dell is making it more attractive than ever to acquire a high-performance laptop. Whether you prioritize creative power, productivity on the go, or immersive entertainment, Dell’s XPS and Inspiron laptops offer compelling options for discerning users.