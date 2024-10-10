Gurugram Police Enhances City Safety with Staqu’s AI-Powered Number Plate Recognition

The Gurugram Police Department is taking a significant step towards improving city security by partnering with Staqu Technologies to implement an AI-driven vehicle number plate recognition system. This advanced solution leverages existing CCTV cameras to automatically scan and verify number plates against official RTO data, enhancing law enforcement capabilities and promoting public safety.

Real-Time Detection of Fake Number Plates

Staqu’s JARVIS platform is at the heart of this initiative, enabling real-time identification of fake number plates. The system instantly cross-references scanned number plates with government records, flagging any discrepancies and alerting authorities to potential violations such as stolen vehicles, unauthorized plates, or vehicles with a history of offenses. This proactive approach strengthens the city’s security framework and aids in the swift apprehension of offenders.

Significant Early Success and Enhanced Surveillance

Within just two days of deployment at two police checkpoints, the technology has successfully identified 1500 vehicles with suspicious number plates. This highlights the system’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios and its potential to significantly impact law enforcement efforts. The technology not only improves vehicle monitoring but also assists in searching for vehicles based on specific attributes, contributing to a more comprehensive and efficient surveillance system.

Collaboration for a Safer Gurugram

Commissioner of Police, Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, has expressed strong support for the project, emphasizing its positive impact on public safety. Staqu Technologies, renowned for its expertise in audio-video analytics, is committed to leveraging AI for the greater good. The company’s CEO, Mr. Atul Rai, highlighted their dedication to enhancing safety and security in Gurugram and across India.

Expanding AI-Powered Security Across India

Staqu Technologies is currently collaborating with 11 state governments across India to bolster homeland security using their AI-driven solutions. The company’s technology has played a crucial role in securing major national events, including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration and the G20 Summit. The implementation of the JARVIS platform in Gurugram signifies another milestone in their efforts to promote public safety and national security through AI innovation.