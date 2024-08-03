MediaTek to Debut AI-Focused Dimensity 9400 Chipset in October

MediaTek has confirmed its upcoming Dimensity 9400 flagship chipset will launch in October, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The chip is expected to leverage cutting-edge technology, including TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process node, to improve power consumption and efficiency.

Enhanced AI Performance and Revenue Projections

Dimensity 9400 is projected to deliver a substantial 40% boost in AI performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300. MediaTek claims this enhanced capability will enable the chip to handle the majority of on-device large language models currently available. The company is confident this will translate into a 50% year-over-year revenue increase.

Leading the Market in NPU Performance

MediaTek’s CEO emphasized the company’s leadership position in the NPU (neural processing unit) performance of flagship SoC (system on a chip). However, he acknowledged that the average selling price (ASP) of phones equipped with the Dimensity 9400 may be higher than previous models due to its advanced features and performance enhancements.

Potential CPU Configuration and Chip Specifications

Rumors suggest the Dimensity 9400 may follow its predecessor’s lead by omitting power-efficient cores. Instead, it may rely solely on performance cores utilizing ARM’s BlackHawk CPU architecture to achieve exceptional single-core and multi-core performance. Speculation also points to a potential record-breaking die size of 150mm² and a transistor count of 30 billion. However, real-world testing is needed to verify these performance claims.

MediaTek and Nvidia’s Automotive Chip Collaboration

MediaTek is partnering with Nvidia to develop automotive chips, with an anticipated launch in early 2025. This collaboration will combine Nvidia’s expertise in GPUs with MediaTek’s CPU and ISP (Image Signal Processor) capabilities. The companies believe this partnership will lead to significant advancements in the automotive sector in the coming years.