Portronics Unveils New Harmonics Klip 5 Bluetooth Headset

Explore the new Harmonics Klip 5, a Bluetooth headset designed for multitaskers and commuters, featuring a clip-on design and extended battery life.

Portronics has introduced the Harmonics Klip 5, a new Bluetooth headset tailored for individuals who require hands-free communication while on the move. This latest gadget is aimed at facilitating clear and convenient conversations for users who are frequently traveling or engaged in multiple tasks.

Key Highlights:

The Klip 5 features a clip-on design for easy attachment to clothing, enhancing mobility and ease of use.

Equipped with a retractable earpiece and advanced noise-canceling technology.

Offers up to 15 hours of battery life and supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Product Features and Design: The Harmonics Klip 5 integrates several user-friendly features that enhance its practicality for busy lifestyles. Its retractable earpiece design prevents wire tangling, a common inconvenience for many users. The headset is equipped with volume control and a multi-function button that activates voice assistants, allowing for effortless control over music and calls.

To ensure clarity during calls, the Klip 5 is equipped with a microphone that utilizes Plosive Technology to effectively cancel out ambient noise. This technology guarantees that communication remains clear in various environments, from noisy streets to bustling offices.

Durability and Battery Life: The headset is designed to be water-resistant with an IPX5 rating, making it suitable for use in different weather conditions, including light rain and during workouts. The battery life of up to 15 hours allows extensive use throughout the day without the need for frequent recharging. When needed, the device can be quickly recharged through its USB Type-C port.

Pricing and Availability: The Harmonics Klip 5 is now available for an introductory price of INR 1,749, which includes a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased on Portronics’ official website, Portronics.com, as well as on Amazon.in and other offline stores.

This latest addition to Portronics‘ product line reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and customer convenience, offering a reliable solution for those needing to stay connected while on the go.