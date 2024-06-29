Meta to Introduce AI-Powered Chatbots for Creators and Businesses on Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is gearing up to introduce AI-powered chatbots on the platform. This initiative aims to enhance user interaction with creators and businesses, offering a new dimension to communication.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, recently announced the initial testing phase of this feature. He revealed that a select group of users will soon have the opportunity to engage with AI chatbots representing their favorite creators. These chatbots, developed in collaboration with the creators themselves, will be capable of answering questions, providing information, and engaging in conversations.

Zuckerberg highlighted that the AI chatbots will be clearly labeled to avoid any confusion, ensuring users are aware they are not interacting with the actual creator. Currently, around 50 creators are participating in the testing phase, with plans to expand the feature to a wider audience by August.

The functionality of the AI chatbots will be accessible through a “Message” button on a creator’s profile. By tapping this button, users can initiate conversations with the AI counterpart. To maintain transparency, messages will bear an “AI” label and a “beta” tag.

Zuckerberg envisions a future where every creator, and eventually every small business, can create their own AI chatbot. This would enable seamless customer service and support, fostering continuous engagement.

Meta’s foray into AI chatbots aligns with the efforts of other tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, who are actively developing similar technologies.

While the exact timeline for the full rollout of AI chatbots on Instagram remains unclear, a Meta spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about sharing further details soon.