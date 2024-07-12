OPPO Reno12 5G First Impressions: A First Look at Stunning Design and Features

OPPO Reno12 5G First Impressions: A First Look at Stunning Design and...

After spending extensive time with the OPPO Reno12 5G, I’m thrilled to share my first impressions of this stunning device. OPPO continues to innovate with its Reno series, and the Reno12 5G is a testament to their commitment to pushing boundaries. From its sleek aesthetics to its robust performance, this smartphone is a powerhouse. Here’s a breakdown of my experience.

Design and Build Quality

The OPPO Reno12 5G is a marvel of design. Its slim 7.6mm profile and light 177g weight make it incredibly comfortable to hold for extended periods. The use of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i reassures me of its durability against daily mishaps. Its High-Strength Alloy Framework adds to the robust feel of the device.

Aesthetically, the back panel is a standout with OPPO’s Fluid Ripple Texture that creates a captivating 3D effect as it catches light. I chose the Astro Silver color, and it truly gives off a futuristic vibe, though the Sunset Peach and Matte Brown options are equally appealing for those who prefer a more subdued look. Plus, its IP65 dust and water resistance means it’s ready for any adventure.

Display

The 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View Screen of the Reno12 5G is nothing short of spectacular. The FHD+ resolution and 394 PPI ensure everything on screen is sharp and vivid, while the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate provides a buttery smooth scrolling experience. The AMOLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it a joy to view content, especially HDR10+ videos under the bright sun, thanks to its 1200 nits peak brightness.

I appreciate the thoughtful inclusion of eye comfort features like low blue light hardware and up to 2160Hz PWM dimming, which significantly reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

Camera Performance

The camera setup on the Reno12 5G is impressive. The 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT600 sensor and OIS delivers incredibly sharp images. The All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF is quick to focus under any lighting condition. The 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses add versatility to my photography, allowing for stunning landscapes and detailed close-ups.

Portrait Mode, powered by in-sensor zoom technology, provides crisp 2x zoom portraits that rival those of higher-end cameras. OPPO’s AI enhancements, like AI Eraser 2.0 for removing unwanted elements and AI Clear Face for enhancing portraits, are superb.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the Reno12 5G handles every task with ease. Its energy-efficient design keeps the phone running smoothly without sacrificing performance. The 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage provide ample space and maintain responsiveness, even with multiple apps running.

Battery and Charging

The 5000mAh battery exceeds expectations in longevity, easily lasting a full day of heavy usage with power to spare. The 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge feature is a game-changer, charging the phone from nearly empty to full in under an hour.

Connectivity and Audio

The Reno12 excels in connectivity with stable 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 links. The BeaconLink feature is particularly innovative, allowing voice communication over Bluetooth in areas without cell service.

The dual stereo speakers deliver clear, powerful sound, and the Holo Audio technology provides an immersive listening experience with headphones.

Software and Features

ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, brings refined enhancements that improve security and productivity. Features like File Dock and Smart Touch streamline my workflow, while AI Recording Summary is invaluable for capturing key points in meetings.

Price

The OPPO Reno12 5G is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. While this price may be higher compared to some competitors, the device justifies its cost with superior performance, advanced camera features, and a robust build, making it a solid choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

Overall

The OPPO Reno12 5G impresses on all fronts. It combines stylish design, a top-notch display, versatile camera capabilities, and solid performance into a seamless user experience. Whether it’s for everyday use, photography, or entertainment, the Reno12 5G stands out as a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market. If you’re considering a new phone, the Reno12 5G should definitely be on your radar.