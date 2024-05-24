Truecaller’s AI Assistant Now Mimics Your Voice to Screen Calls

Truecaller's AI Assistant can now mimic your voice to screen calls, thanks to a partnership with Microsoft. Learn how Personal Voice works and its potential benefits and concerns.

Truecaller, the popular caller identification app, has announced a significant update to its AI-powered Assistant feature. Users can now create a digital clone of their voice for the Assistant to use when screening calls. This innovative feature, called “Personal Voice,” is the result of a partnership with Microsoft and utilizes their Azure AI Speech technology.

How Personal Voice Works

The Personal Voice feature allows Truecaller Premium subscribers to record a series of phrases, capturing the nuances of their voice. This voice data is then processed by Microsoft’s Azure AI to create a synthetic version that sounds remarkably like the user. When a call is screened by Truecaller Assistant, the caller will hear this personalized voice instead of the generic digital assistant.

Benefits of Personal Voice

The introduction of Personal Voice enhances the user experience by adding a layer of familiarity and trust to call screening. Callers may be more likely to engage with the Assistant if they believe they are speaking to the actual phone owner. Additionally, it could help deter spam and scam callers who may be less inclined to continue a conversation with a personalized voice.

Potential Concerns

While the Personal Voice feature is undoubtedly innovative, it also raises some concerns about privacy and potential misuse. The technology could be used to create convincing audio deepfakes, which could be used for malicious purposes. Truecaller has stated that they have implemented robust security measures to protect user data and prevent misuse of the technology.

Availability and Future Developments

The Personal Voice feature is currently available to Truecaller Premium subscribers in select countries. The company plans to expand the availability of the feature in the coming months. Truecaller is also exploring other applications of the technology, such as creating personalized voicemail greetings and audio messages.

Truecaller’s new Personal Voice feature represents a significant step forward in AI-powered call screening. While there are potential concerns about privacy and misuse, the company has assured users that they have taken the necessary precautions to protect their data. This innovative feature could potentially revolutionize the way we interact with phone calls, making the experience more personalized and secure.