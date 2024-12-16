Motorola Announces the Sale of moto g35 5G at ₹9,999

Buy moto g35 5G with segment's fastest 5G, 12 5G bands, FHD+ 120Hz display, 50MP Quad Pixel camera, and more at ₹9,999. Now on Flipkart & Motorola.in.

Motorola has launched the moto g35 5G, marketed as the segment’s fastest* 5G smartphone with cutting-edge features. Available at an effective price of ₹9,999, the device is now on sale via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail outlets in India. This device brings segment-leading features, making it a standout in the affordable 5G market.

Segment’s Fastest 5G Smartphone with Broad Compatibility

The moto g35 5G offers the segment’s fastest 5G performance, powered by the Unisoc T760 processor. With support for 12 5G bands, it ensures compatibility with all major 5G network operators, supporting both NSA and SA 5G modes. The device includes advanced features like 4 Carrier Aggregation, 4×4 MIMO, and VoNR for a seamless and future-ready 5G experience. Techarc has validated it as India’s fastest 5G smartphone under ₹13K.

Immersive Display for a Superior Viewing Experience

The moto g35 5G is equipped with the segment’s only FHD+ 6.7” 120Hz display, delivering smooth transitions and vibrant visuals. Protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, the display features Vision Booster Technology, 1000nits brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. These ensure sharp and fluid visuals, even in challenging lighting conditions, while Smart Water Touch Technology enhances usability on wet screens.

Advanced Camera Features for Stunning Photography

The moto g35 5G redefines smartphone photography with the segment’s only 50MP Quad Pixel camera that supports 4K video recording. Additional cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and the segment’s highest resolution 16MP selfie camera. Features like HDR, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and AI tools such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur enhance photography experiences.

Sleek Design and Build Quality

The moto g35 5G boasts a premium design, featuring a vegan leather finish in Leaf Green and Guava Red or a sleek Midnight Black variant with a 3D PMMA finish. At just 7.9mm thin and 185 grams, it is lightweight and stylish. The device also has an IP52 water-repellent rating, ensuring durability.

Performance and Storage for Seamless Multitasking

Powered by the Unisoc T760 processor, the moto g35 5G offers a powerful performance validated by an AnTuTu score of 485K. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. With RAM Boost, users can expand the RAM to 12GB, enabling smooth multitasking and lag-free performance.

Battery and Charging: Power for Days

The device features a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging. This ensures users enjoy long hours of usage without frequent charging interruptions.

Software Experience and Security

Running on Android 14, the moto g35 5G guarantees an upgrade to Android 15 and 3 years of security updates. It features Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, and Family Space 2.0 for enhanced security and privacy. The My UX interface offers customization options and gesture-based controls. Additionally, the side-mounted fingerprint reader ensures quick and secure access.

Launch Price and Availability

The moto g35 5G is available in a 4GB + 128GB variant at an effective price of ₹9,999. Consumers can purchase it starting today, December 16, 2024, at 12 PM via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores.

Operator Offers for Jio Customers

Exclusive offers include benefits worth ₹5,000 for Reliance Jio users, comprising ₹2,000 cashback and ₹3,000 in vouchers, making the deal even more appealing.

Conclusion

With its combination of segment-leading features, including 5G capabilities, an FHD+ 120Hz display, and a 50MP Quad Pixel camera, the moto g35 5G is a compelling choice in the affordable smartphone market. Its premium design, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery further enhance its appeal to consumers looking for a feature-rich device.