Vivo S20 Pro Leaked Specs Hint at Powerful Camera and Performance Upgrades

The Vivo S20 Pro is rumored to boast a 6.67-inch 1.5K display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 90W fast charging. Explore the leaked specs and features of this upcoming flagship.

Anticipation is building for the upcoming Vivo S20 series, expected to make its debut in China soon. While Vivo remains tight-lipped about the official launch, leaks and rumors are swirling, providing tantalizing glimpses of what the Vivo S20 Pro might offer. Let’s delve into the details.

A Display Designed for Immersion

The Vivo S20 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad-curved LTPS display. This expansive screen, combined with the 2800×1260 pixels resolution, promises an immersive viewing experience, ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming. The curved edges are likely to enhance the phone’s aesthetics and ergonomics, making it comfortable to hold and operate.

Performance Boost with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

At the heart of the Vivo S20 Pro is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. This powerful chipset represents a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 9200+ found in the Vivo S19 Pro, suggesting a substantial leap in performance. Users can expect smoother multitasking, enhanced gaming capabilities, and improved overall responsiveness.

A Photography Powerhouse

The Vivo S20 Pro appears poised to be a photography powerhouse. Leaks point to a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP IMX921 primary camera. This high-resolution sensor is likely to capture stunning detail and vibrant colors. Complementing the primary camera is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling users to capture expansive landscapes and group photos with ease. The inclusion of a 50MP IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens further expands the phone’s photographic capabilities, allowing for high-quality zoomed-in shots. And for selfie enthusiasts, the 50MP front camera promises crisp and detailed self-portraits.

Enhanced Battery and Charging Speeds

Battery life is a crucial aspect of any smartphone, and the Vivo S20 Pro seems to deliver on this front. A 5500mAh battery is rumored to be packed within its slim frame, ensuring ample power to last through a full day of use. Furthermore, the device is tipped to support 90W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery and minimize downtime.

Sleek Design and Advanced Security

The Vivo S20 Pro is expected to live up to its “ultra-thin camera flagship” moniker, boasting a sleek and stylish design. A short-focus optical fingerprint sensor is likely to be integrated into the display for secure and convenient authentication.

Vivo S20: A Glimpse at the Standard Model

While the Vivo S20 Pro is stealing the spotlight, its sibling, the Vivo S20, is also generating interest. Rumors suggest a 1.5K OLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a substantial 6,500mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup (50MP + 8MP), along with a 50MP selfie camera.

Availability and Global Release

The Vivo S20 series is anticipated to launch in China later this month, though an official date remains elusive. Given Vivo’s history, it’s plausible that these models will be rebranded under the V-series for global markets, including India, potentially with minor modifications.

The leaked specifications paint a compelling picture of the Vivo S20 Pro. With its impressive camera system, powerful processor, and sleek design, it appears to be a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market. However, it’s crucial to remember that these are still rumors, and we await official confirmation from Vivo to get the complete picture.