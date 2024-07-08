Top Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Finding a great smartphone for gaming under Rs 20,000 doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With an abundance of options available, each boasting impressive features, we’ve narrowed down the selection to highlight the top contenders in this price range.

Poco X6

The Poco X6 offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and impressive 1800 nits maximum brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the Poco X6 delivers solid performance for gaming. It also boasts a triple rear camera system, a large 5,100 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Running on the latest Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS, this phone is a strong contender for gamers.

iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9 5G boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, the iQOO Z9 handles graphically demanding games with ease. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are virtually nonexistent. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and EIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera.

Realme P1

The Realme P1 5G offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. Powered by Android 14 with RealmeUI 5.0, it also comes with the promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The Realme P1 features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with a 16MP front camera. Its 5,000 mAh battery supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick recharges during gaming sessions.

Redmi Note 13

The Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is also IP54 certified for dust and water resistance and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and Mali-G57 GPU, the Redmi Note 13 provides a smooth gaming experience. It features a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera. With a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support, it ensures extended gaming sessions without frequent recharges.

OnePlus Nord CE3

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. Powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, it delivers decent performance for gaming. It also offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), similar to the Nord 3.

Each of these smartphones offers unique features and strengths for gamers. Choosing the best one ultimately depends on individual preferences and priorities. However, this list serves as a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision.