MSI Launches Limited-Edition Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Refreshed Stealth 16 Laptops in India

MSI, a leading technology company known for its high-performance computing solutions, today announced the upcoming release of two new premium laptops in India: the limited-edition Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and the refreshed Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport model. Both laptops will be available for purchase starting August 8th at all authorized MSI retailers, with prices starting at INR 3,19,990.

Luxury Meets Performance

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition is a true collaboration between two iconic brands, combining MSI’s technological expertise with the luxury and performance synonymous with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The laptop features a sleek Midnight Black design with the distinctive AMG pattern on its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis.

Under the Hood

Both the Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming and other demanding tasks. The Stealth 18 boasts an 18″ UHD+ Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Stealth 16 features a 16″ QHD+ OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

More Than Just a Laptop

The Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition comes with a special package that includes a custom mouse, mousepad, sleeve, collectible postcards, and a cable tie, enhancing the overall ownership experience.

Executive Quote

Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Manager at MSI, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are excited to bring these exclusive models to our valued customers in India. The Stealth series has been well-received since its inception, and these new additions exemplify our commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and style. We believe the Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 will appeal to users who demand the very best in both functionality and aesthetics.