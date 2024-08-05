Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Camera Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Leaked camera specs reveal Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's 48MP main camera, 10MP selfie camera, and more. Get the full details before launch.

Leaks from 91mobiles and Camera FV-5 certification reveal key camera specifications of the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, just days before its official launch.

Camera Hardware Unveiled

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to impress with its camera capabilities. Leaks indicate a 12MP primary camera that pixel-bins to 48MP, retaining the power of its predecessor. The primary camera boasts features like f/1.7 aperture, OIS+EIS, and a wide field of view. Additionally, a 10MP front camera with EIS support promises excellent selfies.

More Than Just Cameras

Beyond the camera specs, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be a powerhouse with the Tensor G4 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and ample storage options. It’s expected to launch with Android 14, featuring a 6.3-inch cover screen and a spacious 8-inch Super Actua Flex display.

Anticipated Features and Pricing

Previous leaks suggest a versatile triple rear camera setup with 48MP main, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto lenses. Pricing is speculated to start around $1,799 for the base model.

What This Means for Consumers

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s camera specs and rumored features position it as a strong contender in the foldable smartphone market. Its combination of imaging prowess, performance, and innovative design could make it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and early adopters.

Share your thoughts on the leaked camera specs! Are you excited about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? What features are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.