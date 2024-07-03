MSI Unleashes Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Laptop, Slashes Price of Claw Handheld in India

MSI, the renowned manufacturer of laptops and PC components, has introduced the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition gaming laptop in India. Simultaneously, the company has significantly reduced the price of its inaugural gaming handheld, the MSI Claw.

Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition: A Gamer’s Dream

Born from a collaboration with Capcom, the creators of the popular Resident Evil series, the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition is a testament to gaming aesthetics. It boasts an intricate engraving of Rathalos, the King of the Skies, on its cover, and a unique dragon totem embellishes the touchpad.

Under the hood, this gaming powerhouse is fueled by an Intel Core i7 14700HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It runs on Windows 11 Home and features two DDR5 slots that can accommodate up to 96GB RAM. Connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio combo jack, and an RJ45 ethernet connector.

The laptop’s visual prowess is evident in its 16-inch QHD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes equipped with two 2W speakers for an immersive audio experience. With a 90Whr 4-cell Li-Polymer battery, it weighs in at 2.5kg. Staying true to MSI’s gaming laptop tradition, it also sports an RGB keyboard with customizable lighting.

The MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition is available for purchase at MSI brand stores, authorized MSI retailers, and e-commerce platforms with a starting price of Rs 1,67,990.

MSI Claw: Now More Affordable Than Ever

MSI’s first foray into the gaming handheld market, the MSI Claw, has received a substantial price cut. Initially launched at Rs 88,990, the base variant powered by the Intel Ultra Core 5 chipset can now be acquired for Rs 68,990 at authorized MSI Stores and Rs 78,990 from e-commerce websites and authorized retailers.

Launched earlier this year, the MSI Claw boasts a 7-inch 120Hz LCD screen with 500 nits brightness. It features an Xbox-style layout with tactile buttons and Hall Effect triggers.