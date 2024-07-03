Nothing Unveils CMF Lineup: CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 Coming July 8th

Nothing unveils details for its upcoming CMF lineup, including the CMF Phone 1's 50MP camera, CMF Buds Pro 2's enhanced noise cancellation, and CMF Watch Pro 2's design features. All products launch July 8th.

Nothing is steadily revealing details about its forthcoming CMF lineup. Recent announcements highlight the CMF Phone 1’s camera capabilities, the CMF Buds Pro 2’s enhanced noise cancellation, and the CMF Watch Pro 2’s design and features. All these products are set to launch on July 8th.

CMF Phone 1 Camera Specifications Revealed

The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a 50MP rear camera equipped with a Sony sensor and an f/1.8 lens. This combination aims to deliver naturally appealing images, further enhanced by advanced algorithms, including Ultra XDR, for brighter and more immersive photos in various lighting conditions. However, there’s no mention of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Nothing has also provided a glimpse into the phone’s assembly process, showcasing the in-display fingerprint sensor, speaker, and lower frame.

CMF Buds Pro 2 Noise Cancellation Enhanced

The CMF Buds Pro 2 true wireless earbuds will boast 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a 5dB improvement over the original Buds Pro. Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna will be the face of the ad campaign for these earbuds, which will be available in black/grey and blue color options. The Buds Pro 2 will also feature dual drivers and ChatGPT integration through Nothing or CMF phones.

CMF Watch Pro 2 Features Unveiled

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will sport a round dial, departing from the square design of its predecessor, and will offer over 100 watch faces. It will feature an aluminum case and a digital crown.